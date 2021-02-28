Disposable Medical Supplies Market Top Key Players: Sempermed USA, Inc., ANSELL, Molnlycke Health Care AB

Increasing Cases of Hospital Acquired Infections to Boost Adoption of Disposable Medical Supplies

Hospital-associated infections in patients are caused during medical care. Nosocomial infections account for a 7% share in developed countries and 10% share in developing countries. According to the WHO, 15% of total patients in hospitals suffer from hospital-acquired viral, bacterial and fungal infections. In 2014, the results of HAI Prevalence Survey were published and according to the report, HAIs in the U.S. were 722,000 in acute care hospitals and nearly 75,000 deaths were reported during hospitalization due to healthcare-associated infections. To prevent and reduce the prevalence of hospital-associated infections, several measures, such as the use of sterile and disposable products, procedure kits and trays, sterile medical devices, disposable gloves and other disposable medical supplies, are being taken.

Reduction in Procurement Time and Effective Channel Management to Push Disposable Medical Supplies Market Growth

The Disposable Medical Supplies market is expected to witness lucrative growth due to increasing cases of surgeries. Disposable Medical Supplies products reduce the burden of work and allow easy and efficient workflow. The strengthening of healthcare infection prevention standards will positively impact the Disposable Medical Supplies market during the forecast period. These days, low-cost Disposable Medical Supplies are replacing high value-added single-use products during surgery and general patient care, which will drive the growth of the Disposable Medical Supplies market. Increasing demand for Disposable Medical Supplies, especially gloves, due to increasing awareness among workers regarding hygiene and health is the major factor fueling the market of Disposable Medical Supplies across the globe.

Growing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Maintaining Health and Hygiene

Increasing cases of infections during surgery and maternity care as well as hospital-acquired infections have led to growing demand for Disposable Medical Supplies to ensure safety and hygiene. Various hygiene awareness programs in various regions are promoting the use of Disposable Medical Supplies, such as gloves, gowns and drapes. This will lead to creation of opportunities in the Disposable Medical Supplies market in near future. Programs, such as glove awareness week in London, to raise awareness regarding skin health and appropriate use of gloves by the nursing staff will aid the growth of the Disposable Medical Supplies market during the forecast period. Similarly, initiative programs launched by the Royal College of Nursing highlight the importance of using medical gloves to prevent infections.

Increasing Surgical Procedures to Create Opportunities for Manufacturers of Disposable Medical Supplies

Increasing number of surgeries will fuel the demand for surgical gowns, gloves, drapes, feeding tubes and procedure kits and trays, which in turn, will give a push to the Disposable Medical Supplies market worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The competition section of the report features profiles of key players operating in the Disposable Medical Supplies market based on their market shares, differential strategies, product offerings, marketing approach and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players featured in this report include Covidien Ltd. (Medtronic PLC. Company), Cardinal Health., 3M, Medline Industries, Inc., Sempermed USA, Inc., ANSELL, Molnlycke Health Care AB, NIPRO, McKesson Corporation and Halyard Health, among others.