Female Sterilization and Contraceptive Devices Market by Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018 – 2026)

Female sterilization is used as a permanent contraception method in several countries across the globe. Female sterilization includes obstruction of the fallopian tubes, inhibiting sperm transport to the ampulla of the tube, where fertilization of the ovum takes place. Failure rates are affected by age of sterilization and method of tubal occlusion in female sterilization. Laparoscopic sterilization is not available in certain parts of developing countries due to the lack of expertise, facilities, and equipment which have low complication rates.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/female-sterilization-contraceptive-devices-market.html

Minimally invasive techniques such as administration of intrauterine agents and hysteroscopy tubal occlusion are being developed. Female sterilization has failure rates 10 times more than vasectomy. Problems such as hematoma, pain, and granuloma formation is likely to occur due to female sterilization. Doctors and nursing staff can provide counselling before female sterilization. Complications, irreversibility, failure rates, and alternative methods of contraception need to be discussed before the procedure.

Sterilization is the most preferred method of contraception used by individuals around the world, with nearby 200 million couples depend on tubal occlusion and 45 million couples on vasectomy. Vasectomy is safer, less expensive, and more effective than female sterilization. In several developing countries, vasectomy is rarely used as a birth control method. This is partially due to lack of awareness in developing countries.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43586

The global female sterilization and contraceptive devices market can be segmented based on types of transcervical sterilization, end-user, and region. In terms of types of trans-cervical sterilization global female sterilization and contraceptive devices market can be segmented into hysteroscopic and laparoscopic female sterilization. Hysteroscopic sterilization has changed female sterilization. Various materials ranging from micro-inserts (Essure) to silicone plugs (Ovabloc) are being utilized for sterilization. Essure is one of the approved devices for female sterilization that consists of stainless steel inner coil with outer coil made from nickel titanium alloy. In laparoscopic female sterilization, tubes are blocked with a device such as silicon rubber band, clip, or is interrupted by excision and ligation. Based on end-user, the global female sterilization and contraceptive devices market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

The female sterilization and contraceptive devices market can be categorized into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global female sterilization and contraceptive devices market due to changing lifestyle, increase in awareness, adoption of birth control techniques, and increase disposable income. Europe accounts for the second largest share of the in global female sterilization and contraceptive devices market owing to availability of advanced treatment facilities and skilled medical professionals. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a considerable pace as it is the most common method of sterilization for family planning in Asia Pacific. For instance, in India, nearly 40% of women use contraception are sterilized.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43592

Some of the key players operating in the female sterilization and contraceptive devices market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, CONMED Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com