Fine Arts Logistics Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Fine Arts Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fine Arts Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The demand for fine arts logistics services is high because the private sales of fine arts products through dealers and galleries was strong. Art dealers and galleries will continue to grow during the projected period because fine art galleries enhance the brand value of the arts products. UAE, South Korea, India, and Japan are the major countries witnessing a rising demand for these fine arts products.

The Americas generated a total art sales of more than USD 14 billion, which in turn, fueled the need for fine arts logistics in countries such as the US. The US has more than 14,500 galleries and art dealers. The market will continue to grow in this region during the next few years due to the increasing trade of fine arts such as collector pieces, artworks, and antiques into North America.

The global Fine Arts Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fine Arts Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Agility

DHL

DB Schenker

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Rhenus Logistics

DMS Global Event Logistics

SITE EVENT LOGISTICS

Chaucer Logistics Group

SOS Global Express

EFI Logistics

Charles Kendall

ACME Global Logistics

Senator International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transportation

Packaging

Storage

Import Clearance

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Art Dealers and Galleries

Auction Houses

Museum and Art Fair

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Fine Arts Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fine Arts Logistics

1.2 Classification of Fine Arts Logistics by Types

1.2.1 Global Fine Arts Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Fine Arts Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Transportation

1.2.4 Packaging

1.2.5 Storage

1.2.6 Import Clearance

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Art Dealers and Galleries

1.3.3 Auction Houses

1.3.4 Museum and Art Fair

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Fine Arts Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Fine Arts Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Fine Arts Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Fine Arts Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Fine Arts Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Fine Arts Logistics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Agility

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Agility Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DHL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DHL Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 DB Schenker

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DB Schenker Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 KUEHNE + NAGEL

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 KUEHNE + NAGEL Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Rhenus Logistics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Rhenus Logistics Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 DMS Global Event Logistics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DMS Global Event Logistics Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 SITE EVENT LOGISTICS

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SITE EVENT LOGISTICS Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Chaucer Logistics Group

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Fine Arts Logistics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Chaucer Logistics Group Fine Arts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

