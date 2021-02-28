Fluid Aspiration System Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028

Fluid Aspiration System Market: Overview

Fluid aspiration systems are used to remove supernatant from a liquid mixture and dispose it into a number of flasks. Fluid aspiration systems are widely used for safe, sensitive, and efficient filtration in all biological application areas. Fluid aspiration systems are ubiquitously used in dishes, flasks, culture bottles, centrifugation tubes, Multiwell plates, and others. Due to these factors, the fluid aspiration system market is projected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. Also, various applications of fluid aspiration system in making laboratory more energy intensive than commercial equipment is the major factor driving the growth of the fluid aspiration system market in most of the developed and developing economies. Moreover, increasing government investments in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries coupled with rising collaborations in chemical industry are fuelling the growth of the fluid aspiration system market. Furthermore, the fluid aspiration system market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. In addition to this, due to the increasing adoption of fluid aspiration systems in approximately every industry vertical, especially across regions where increasing establishments of laboratories are witnessed, the fluid aspiration system market is expected to exhibit a single digit growth rate during the forecast period.

Fluid Aspiration System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the fluid aspiration system market include the increasing demand for automated laboratory systems and increasing demand of supernatant removal systems. In addition, the use of fluid aspiration system in various industry verticals is projected to drive the growth of the fluid aspiration system market. Advancements in the chemical industry across the globe have also led to the growth of the fluid aspiration system market. Moreover, the demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is positively supporting the growth of the fluid aspiration system market. Deployments in advanced biological systems are drastically expected to drive the market for fluid aspiration system over the forecast period.

On the other hand, factors such as high capital investment in the development of new laboratory technologies, may pose a challenge to the fluid aspiration system market. Other challenges in the fluid aspiration system market such as worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are hindering the growth of the fluid aspiration system market.

Fluid Aspiration System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the fluid aspiration system market on the basis of product type:

Hand Aspirator

Bench-top Fluid Aspiration System

Automated Fluid Aspiration System

Others

Segmentation of the fluid aspiration system market on the basis of End Use:

Chemical

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Others

Fluid Aspiration System Market: Competition Landscape

Market Participants

Some of the major players in the global fluid aspiration system market include INTEGRA Biosciences, BrandTech Scientific, Inc., Gilson Inc., VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG, Grant Instruments, John Morris Group, Eurotools, Beckman Coulter Inc., and other fluid aspiration system manufacturers.

Fluid Aspiration System Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue in the fluid aspiration system market, owing to the rise in adoption of fluid aspiration systems in various industries and the presence of various fluid aspiration system manufacturers in the region. The Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to capture a substantial market share in the global fluid aspiration system market, owing to the high investments in health care infrastructure in various countries of the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a high growth rate in the global fluid aspiration system market due to the presence of developing economies, a boom in the biopharmaceutical industry, and a surge in the number of hospitals and research institutes in the region. The fluid aspiration system markets in the MEA and Latin America is also expected to witness high growth due to the significant investment in research and development sector of various industries of the region.