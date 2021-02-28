Frozen Bakery Market Top Key Players: Deiorios Frozen Dough Products, Europastry

Global frozen bakery market contributes a major portion in sales of food processing market across the globe. Frozen bakery products can be kept fresh for long period. Many frozen bakery products such as frozen breads, frozen pizza crust, frozen pastries, frozen cakes bread, frozen patisserie are high in demand, which boost frozen bakery market across the globe. Among all frozen bakery products, frozen pizza crust contributes the highest share followed by frozen bread and frozen pastries. In western countries, many people prefer to take frozen pizza as part of their daily meal. Frozen bakery market holds around 8% of total frozen food market across the globe.

The market is growing towards more diversified operations, which offer sophisticated and healthy products. Due to increase in health conscious level, people prefer food that contains healthy ingredients and keeps the food fresh for long duration of time. Growing demand of these ingredient leads to drive overall frozen bakery market. One of the reasons for the growth of frozen bakery market is due to habit of “food on-the-go”. In busier life styles, people tend to skip breakfast and grab some frozen food bakery product.

The market is expected to continue flourishing in developed and developing regions of the world. Increase in trade activities of frozen pizza and frozen bread in Europe, leads to rise in overall growth of frozen bakery market. Europe region contributes the largest market of frozen bakery across the globe. North America is estimated to be second largest market after Europe due to increase in demand for processed food and busy life-styles population. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for frozen bakery. The growing influence of western culture, rising middle classes with higher disposable income and changing eating habits of consumers are some of the main reason, which drive the Asia Pacific market. The growth of frozen bakery market is expected to be fastest in emerging market of Latin America and Middle East.

Major companies operating in global frozen bakery market include, Lantmannen Unibake, Alpha Baking Company Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aryzta AG, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Barilla Holding SPA, Cole’s Quality Foods Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Custom Foods Inc., Deiorios Frozen Dough Products, Europastry, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg Company, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Pepperidge Farm, Vandemoortele and Warburtons Bakery.