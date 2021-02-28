Fruit Tea Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Fruit teas are beverages made from the fermentation or decoction of herbs, spices, fruits, or other plant material in hot water. Fruit tea is enriched with the high level of antioxidants, and it is like any food with fruit content. Fruit tea has multiple health benefits which are increasing its popularity in consumers globally. Antioxidants are beneficial for health and well-being it helps in reducing the effects of aging and contributing to a better complexion.

Fruit teas contain the high amount of Vitamin C, which has some unique and compelling benefits such as lowering cholesterol and blood sugar, in turn, helping in weight loss. Vitamin C contributes to improving our immune system and reduces the risk of infections. It also contributes to regulating blood pressure and has been used to treat hypertension. In short, Vitamin C leads to a healthy body and a healthy heart.

Market Segmentation: Fruit Tea:

The fruit tea market is segmented by its product forms like powder, ready to drink, and instant premixes. Fruit tea instant premixes are used into lattes, ice drinks, milkshakes, and alcoholic beverages such as liqueurs and in fruit beers.

The fruit tea market is segmented by product types as traditional, unsweetened, sweetened and flavored. Fruit tea comes in flavors such as spices, fruits, and herbs, etc. For health conscious consumers the fruit tea is also available in unsweetened type which contains comparatively less sweetening agents. The growing consumption of traditional fruit tea is driving the market for the fruit tea.

The fruit tea market is segmented by distribution channels as supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores, etc. Health beneficial properties of fruit tea are making it popular among consumers who are increasing the sale of fruit tea in every distributional channel.

Global Fruit Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global fruit tea market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. In regional segments, Europe and North America possess significant market potential whereas Asia-Pacific, and other markets such as Latin America and MEA possess growth opportunities to meet the growing market demand for fruit tea over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Tea Market: Drivers and Trends

Increased population, disposable income, growing health awareness among consumers and the ongoing wellness trends are some of the driving factors influencing the growth of fruit tea market in the anticipated years. In many cases, the frontier between enjoyment and medicinal purposes have shifted to obscure. The fruit tea is gaining popularity by rendering health benefits to consumers as it is supplemented with assorted vitamins and minerals. Increasing traditional tea consumptions and growing sit out tea parties are driving the market for the fruit tea. Due to fruit tea’s property of immunity enhancement, boost brain function and combat exhaustion, along with the health benefits the consumption of fruit tea is increasing in the corporate world. The trend of adding varieties of flavors in the tea is also driving the market in youths globally. Easy availability of fruit tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket, and online stores is one of the key drivers of fruit tea market. The growth of the retail sector and growing trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks and McDonalds is growing globally which is driving fruit tea market.

Global Fruit Tea: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global fruit tea market include Twinings, Martin Bauer Group, Tetley, The London Tea Company, Unilever, Dilmah, Duncans Industries Ltd., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Van Rees, James Finlay, Mcleod Russel, and Typhoo Tea Ltd. Etc.

