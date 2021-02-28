Gas Chromatography Systems Market 2018-2028: Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast

Increasing investments by governments related to chromatography technologies, coupled with increasing collaborations between chromatography manufacturers and research laboratories, is a major factor driving the growth of the gas chromatography systems market. Also, the rising concerns about food safety and technological advancements are creating the need for gas chromatography systems. Moreover, gas chromatography systems are considered as cost-effective alternatives to micro-extraction and electrophoresis analytical separation methods, and therefore, the demand for gas chromatography systems is rapidly increasing.

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for petroleum, petrochemicals, fine & specialty chemicals, natural gas, and fuel cells is driving the growth of the gas chromatography systems market. Thus, wide-ranging application areas of gas chromatography systems are increasing the use of the gas chromatography technique, and eventually, driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising focus on addressing environmental and food safety issues is also creating potential growth opportunities for this market.

Apart from this, increasing government investments and funds, and increasing research activities in the field of medicine, proteomics, and metabolomics are fuelling the growth of the gas chromatography systems market. Furthermore, the rising demand for technologically advanced gas chromatography systems for enhanced chromatographic performance is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

The high costs associated with gas chromatography systems is the major factor hampering the growth of the market. Also, the lack of skilled personnel that are required to handle gas chromatography systems and alternative separation techniques are also contributing in hindering the growth of the market.

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Segmentation

Flame Ionization Detectors

Thermal Conductivity Detectors

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Clinical Labs

Environmental Labs

Research

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Prominent players in the global gas chromatography systems market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Regis Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., APIX, OI Analytical, and PerkinElmer.

Global Gas Chromatography Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue in the gas chromatography systems market, owing to a rise in the adoption of gas chromatography systems in various industries, and the presence of various gas chromatography system manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness high growth in the global gas chromatography systems market, due to increasing government investments in chromatography technologies. Rising concerns about food safety in the various countries of Asia Pacific, such as China and India, is also a major factor that is driving the growth of the gas chromatography systems market in the region. The market in North America is also expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to various initiatives taken by the governments in research activities in the field of medicine, proteomics, and metabolomics. The gas chromatography systems markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to gain substantial market shares in terms of revenue in the coming period, due to the increasing penetration of petroleum, petrochemical, fine & specialty chemical, natural gas, and fuel cell industries in these regions.