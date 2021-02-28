Global Ceilings Market to Witness Heightened Growth by 2020

Ceiling is overhead interior portion within the room which covers the upper portion of the room. Main purpose of ceiling is to achieve the desired height of the roof in the room. Ceilings are frequently decorated with attractive paintings, mosaic tiles and other different designs. Major advantage of decorated ceiling is that it gets protected from damage by fingers and dust. There are certain ceilings which are fire resistance; dropping ceiling is one kind of fire resistance ceiling used in the commercial and residential construction. Various different materials are utilized to construct consumer desired ceiling tiles such as wood, fiberglass, metal and other material.

Ceiling is classified according to its construction and appearance. On the bases of construction and appearance global ceiling market can be bifurcated into cathedral ceiling (tall ceiling area similar to those in a church), dropping ceiling, concave or barrel-shaped ceiling (curved or rounded upward) and specialty ceiling (baffles, clouds and stretch ceilings). Specialty ceiling is expected to witness highest growth in the forecasted period. Ceilings are majorly applied by new commercial and residential buildings. Other major applications include non residential buildings, improvement and repairs of constructed buildings. New commercial and residential buildings are expected to bring more market for ceiling in coming future.

North America has the largest market share for ceiling design, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S has the largest market for ceiling globally. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the forecasted period owing to increasing domestic demand from construction industry in the emerging countries such as India.

Ceiling products are mostly used in non residential buildings, where the non residential buildings prefer drywall ceilings, ceiling that can offer sound control properties and allowing easy access to ducts and wiring. Increasing demand from nonresidential building is driving the global ceiling market. Additionally, increasing disposable income has allowed the house owners to spend more on attractive ceiling, which is further expected to drive the global ceiling demand.

Customer’s willingness to spend more on attractive and noise proof ceiling is influencing the manufacturing companies to come out with more of specialty ceiling to attract more customers. Some of the major companies operating in the global ceiling market are Acoustic Solutions Limited, Ceilings Plus Incorporated, Acoustic Ceiling Products LLC, All Noise Control LLC, Empire West Incorporated, Barrisol Normalu SAS, Laqfoil Limited, Halstead International Incorporated, Gordon Incorporated, Norton Industries Incorporated, USG Corporation, Lindner Group and Synergistic Solutions LLC