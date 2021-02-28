Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2020

Colorectal cancer is a malignant tumor on the inner wall of the large intestine. This is due to the abnormal growth of cells which have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body. The common causes of colorectal cancer are inflammatory bowel disease and genetic inheritance. The common symptoms of colorectal cancer include fatigue, diarrhea or constipation, shortness of breath, weakness, change in bowel habits, red or dark blood in stool, cramps, narrow stools, weight loss, abdominal pain, and bloating. These symptoms may develop several years after the formation of the tumor. Various stages for colorectal cancer are: stage 0, cancer in very early stages present in the innermost layer of the intestine; stage I, cancer present in the inner layers of colon; stage II, cancer spreads through muscle wall of colon; stage III, cancer spreads to lymph nodes, stage IV, cancer spreads to other organs. Some of the drugs in the pipeline for colorectal cancer therapeutics are Lonsurf, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), TS-1/Teysuno, CPP-1X (eflornithine hydrochloride), MelCancerVac, Xilonix, and Nintedanib. There are various medications such as chemotherapy drugs, immunotherapy, and leucovorin (chemoprotectant) that can be used to treat colorectal cancer. Chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of colorectal cancer include antimetabolities such as fluorouracil and capecitabine. Monoclonal antibodies used in immunotherapy as part of the treatment of colorectal cancer are bevacizumab, cetuximab, and panitumumab.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4074

North America dominates the global market for colorectal cancer therapeutics due to increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer cases in the region. Moreover, increased awareness about the disease and improved healthcare facilities are driving the market for colorectal cancer therapeutics in this region. The market for colorectal cancer therapeutics in Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate, followed by that in Europe over the next few years. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing colorectal cancer therapeutics markets in the Asian region. This is due to the large population base and increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer cases in these countries. Some of the key driving factors of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market in developing countries are increasing awareness of the disease and improved healthcare facilities in these regions.

Increased awareness and technological advancement in field has driven the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market. In addition, government initiatives in the field have driven the market for colorectal cancer therapeutics. However, factors such as lack of awareness in some developing regions and reluctance in adoption of colorectal cancer medications in some regions are restraining the colorectal cancer therapeutics market from growing.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4074

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Innovation of some new products with better efficiency is expected to offer good opportunity for the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Some of the major companies involved in the global market for colorectal cancer therapeutics are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Taiho Pharmaceutical and Merck KGaA. Some other companies having significant presence in the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and Boehringer Ingelheim.