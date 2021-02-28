Global Dog Training Equipment Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Dog Training Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dog Training Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dog Training Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dog Training Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dog Training Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dog Training Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Garmin

ActiveDogs

Prevue Pet Products

J&J Dog Supplies

Delta Canine

Coastal Pet Products

Ray Allen Manufacturing

Kurgo UK

Nite Ize

Market size by Product

Dog Bark Control Devices

Dog Training Clickers

Potty Training Device

Monitors

Dog Collars & Harnesses

Other

Market size by End User

Military & Security

Competition Dog Training Sectors

Household

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dog Training Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dog Training Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dog Training Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dog Training Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dog Training Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dog Training Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dog Training Equipment Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dog Training Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Dog Bark Control Devices

1.4.3 Dog Training Clickers

1.4.4 Potty Training Device

1.4.5 Monitors

1.4.6 Dog Collars & Harnesses

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Dog Training Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Military & Security

1.5.3 Competition Dog Training Sectors

1.5.4 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dog Training Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dog Training Equipment Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dog Training Equipment Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Dog Training Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Dog Training Equipment Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Dog Training Equipment Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Garmin

11.1.1 Garmin Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Garmin Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Garmin Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.1.5 Garmin Recent Development

11.2 ActiveDogs

11.2.1 ActiveDogs Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 ActiveDogs Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 ActiveDogs Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.2.5 ActiveDogs Recent Development

11.3 Prevue Pet Products

11.3.1 Prevue Pet Products Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Prevue Pet Products Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Prevue Pet Products Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.3.5 Prevue Pet Products Recent Development

11.4 J&J Dog Supplies

11.4.1 J&J Dog Supplies Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 J&J Dog Supplies Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 J&J Dog Supplies Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.4.5 J&J Dog Supplies Recent Development

11.5 Delta Canine

11.5.1 Delta Canine Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Delta Canine Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Delta Canine Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.5.5 Delta Canine Recent Development

11.6 Coastal Pet Products

11.6.1 Coastal Pet Products Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Coastal Pet Products Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Coastal Pet Products Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.6.5 Coastal Pet Products Recent Development

11.7 Ray Allen Manufacturing

11.7.1 Ray Allen Manufacturing Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Ray Allen Manufacturing Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Ray Allen Manufacturing Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.7.5 Ray Allen Manufacturing Recent Development

11.8 Kurgo UK

11.8.1 Kurgo UK Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Kurgo UK Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Kurgo UK Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.8.5 Kurgo UK Recent Development

11.9 Nite Ize

11.9.1 Nite Ize Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Nite Ize Dog Training Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Nite Ize Dog Training Equipment Products Offered

11.9.5 Nite Ize Recent Development

