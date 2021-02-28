Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
