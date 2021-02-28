Global Food Stabilizer Market to Rise to US$9.3 bn by 2021 due to Growing Demand for Convenience Food

The global food stabilizer market is expected to experience a stable growth throughout the forecast period. Food stabilizers maintain the stability of food products in term of texture, volume and mouth feel. The global food stabilizer market is segmented on the basis of application, function and geography. By application the food stabilizers market can be segmented into bakery, confectionary, dairy products, beverages, convenience food and others. The others segment includes processed meat and, sauces and condiments among others. By function the food stabilizers market has been segmented into stabilizing function, texturing function, and moisturing function among others. In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to different geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Increasing demand for convenience food is one of the major factors fuelling the demand for food stabilizers globally. Busy lifestyle and changing eating patterns are driving the growth of convenience food products and this in turn is fuelling the growth of the food stabilizer market. Moreover, owing to increasing demand for organic food products the global food stabilizer market is expected to experience stable growth throughout the forecast period. Food stabilizers are being added to the finished product in order to increase the shelf life and to maintain the overall quality of organic food products. Increasing health concerns of people across the globe is driving the market for organic food items which in turn is driving the growth of the food stabilizer globally. In addition, the use of food stabilizers gives competitive advantage to food industry over other market players since food stabilizers helps to impart the exact volume, mouth feel and texture demanded by consumers. Owing to this factor, the demand for food stabilizers is increasing and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

However, despite of the several factors driving the demand of food stabilizers, they can pose a serious threat if consumed within specified limit. There are several side effects associated with food stabilizers. Gelatin can cause allergic reactions. Alginate or algin which is used to increase the viscosity of a food product has an adverse effect in woman during pregnancy. Excessive consumption of guar gum increases the chances of gas production, loose motion and diarrhoea and various other complications. In addition, stringent government regulations across different countries restrain the growth of global food stabilizer market. Different organizations including FDA have set safety standards to determine whether a stabilizer is safe enough for its intended use. In spite of these restraining factors the food stabilizer market will stand firm during the forecasted period.

The conclusive analysis of the global food stabilizer market and the expected market growth for the period 2015 to 2021 is provided in this report. The report provides in depth study of different market segments and detailed analysis of the food stabilizer market across different segments based on application, function and by geography. This report also provides various macro and micro economic factor affecting the demand of food stabilizers.

In the food stabilizer market, among application segment the dairy products held the largest market share in 2014. Increasing health concerns among the consumers is driving the market for diary food items which in turn is driving the growth of the food stabilizer market. Food stabilizers are being added to the diary product to increase the shelf life, to maintain the overall quality and to maintain nutritional stability of diary food products.

In 2014, across the geography, Europe held the largest market share i.e. 40.0% in the food stabilizer market. Europe is a mature market in term of food stabilizer due to its high penetration level in European market. Consequently the market growth of food stabilizers in European market is sluggish. Europe is followed by North America. Increasing working population and rising health consciousness among consumers is boosting the demand for dairy and ready to eat products, which in turn is driving the market for food stabilizer stabilizers. On the other hand economic development in developing countries such as India, China and Japan leads to an increase in disposable income which in turn increases the purchasing power of consumers. Owing to this change in lifestyle coupled with increasing disposable income people are looking for processed and ready to eat convenience food. The market growth of food stabilizers in this region is attributed to the increasing demand for these processed and ready to eat food.

Overall, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global food stabilizer and the expected growth for the period 2015 to 2021, after considering various macro and micro economic factors affecting the demand.