Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market at a CAGR of More Than 5.5% From 2018 to 2026

The global hemophilia treatment drugs market was valued at US$ 10,000.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. The report suggests that increase in prophylactic treatment and presence of leading players are likely to fuel the demand for hemophilia treatment drugs in the near future (2018 to 2026). In addition to the traditional drugs used for hemophilia treatment, the report also includes new products, such as bispecific antibodies & next generation recombinant products, and upcoming treatment options, such as gene therapies, which are expected to witness significant rise in demand during the forecast period. North America dominates the global hemophilia treatment drugs market due to high awareness levels among patients about the condition. Rapid expansion of emerging markets, such as India, China, and Indonesia, is likely to boost the hemophilia treatment drugs market in Asia Pacific at a CAGR of more than 5.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Initiatives for hemophilia awareness and strategic collaborations to drive global hemophilia treatment drugs market

Globally, manufacturers of hemophilia drugs along with government and non-government organizations are focusing on nationwide campaigns in order to create awareness about the condition among the general population, which is expected to help increase the diagnosis rate for the condition. Biopharmaceutical companies have adopted multi-pronged strategy of increasing awareness levels for hemophilia, through caregiver and patient-focused educational programs. In addition to building awareness levels for the condition through peer support and life coaching programs, companies such as Pfizer, Inc., Novo Nordisk have also made significant investments to develop innovative treatment options for addressing the large unmet needs of the patient population. Additionally, companies in the hemophilia treatment drugs market are increasingly partnering with each other along with research institutes to develop new treatment options in order to address the current and future unmet needs for hemophilia treatment. In May 2017, Pfizer Inc. entered into a global license and collaboration agreement with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene therapy programs intended to be utilized for Hemophilia A.

Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment to expand at high rate

The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment dominates the hemophilia treatment drugs market, in terms of revenue. Factors such as superior reproducibility and purity of these products, as compared to plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, along with new innovative products launches by hemophilia drug manufacturers are likely to fuel the segment. The plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates segment is expected to expand at a comparatively lower CAGR of around 4.0%, owing to the risk of potential transmission of blood-borne pathogens from the human plasma source that is utilized to derive these products.

Demand for bispecific antibodies & next generation recombinant products is likely to increase considerably due to comparatively favorable dosing options offered by these products, as compared to typical replacement factor therapy. Products such as Hemlibra, a bispecific antibody launched by Roche in 2017, are poised to revolutionize the clinical outcomes and quality of life for hemophilia patients in the near future. The bispecific antibodies & next generation recombinant products segment is likely to have reach a value of more than US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026. It is anticipate to account for a significant share of the market, which was earlier held by the traditional treatment options such as extended half-life and first-generation clotting factors. Gene therapy is likely to generate revenue of US$ 800 Mn by 2026. The therapy is in itself a potentially transformational technology, which aims to target the root cause of the disorder caused due to genetic mutation by replacing the defective gene copy with the corrected one in the patient’s cell

Hemophilia A segment leads in terms of revenue

The hemophilia A segment held a leading share of the market in 2017. It is likely to expand at a robust growth rate of more than 5.0% during forecast period. High pool of hemophilia A patients, globally, along with initiatives aimed at developing and commercializing novel products for its treatment are boosting the segment’s dominant position in the overall market. Hemophilia A is followed by hemophilia B and others segment in terms of market share.

Hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a significant share of the market. It is likely to expand rapidly at a CAGR of more than 5.0% during forecast period. High preference for hospitals among hemophilia patients and presence of large number of hospitals are the key factors driving the hospital pharmacies segment. The hospital pharmacies segment is followed by retail pharmacies segment in terms of market share. Patients on on-demand treatment prefer retail pharmacies, which is a key factor driving the segment

Asia Pacific to Offer High Incremental Opportunity

North America dominated the global hemophilia treatment drugs market in 2017. It is likely to maintain its leading position in the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period owing to high awareness levels about the condition among patients in the region along with favorable reimbursement policies. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to large pool of hemophilia patients, rise in diagnosis rate for among the general population in developing countries in the region, and increase in critical care funding. The market in Middle East & Africa was valued at around US$ 700 Mn in 2017. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in government initiatives for promoting awareness about the condition and development of healthcare infrastructure in the region are likely to boost the market in the region.

Prominent players such as Shire Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are likely to lead the global hemophilia treatment drugs market

Prominent players operating in the global hemophilia treatment drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Behring, Kedrion, Shire Plc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Sanofi. Inorganic growth strategies along with new product launches are important strategies followed by major players in order to broaden their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. Acquisition of Baxalta by Shire Plc, in 2016, has helped the latter to gain a leading position in the hemophilia treatment market. It has also helped Shire add a basket of products used in the treatment of rare blood diseases, immune system disorders, and cancer to its current portfolio.

