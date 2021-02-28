Hotplate Stirrers Marke Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Hydrometer: Introduction

Hydrometers measure the relative density of liquids by incorporating the concept of buoyancy. These hydrometers are typically graduated and calibrated with single or multiple scales, such as specific gravity and API gravity. Usually, a hydrometer features a hollow and sealed glass tube that is wider at the bottom for effective buoyancy, a ballast, such as mercury or lead, for enhanced stability, and a narrow stem with measuring graduations. The liquid that is supposed to be tested is poured into a long graduated cylinder and the hydrometer is lowered into the cylinder gently until it starts floating freely. The point of contact where the liquid surface touches the hydrometer stem can be correlated to the relative density. Hydrometers may contain a number of scales that correspond to the properties correlating to the relative density.

Hydrometer Market: Factors Impacting Growth

Advancements and upgrades in the field of instrumentation engineering are expected to facilitate the growth of the global hydrometer market. Availability of specialized hydrometers is also expected to drive the global market. High presence of vendors offering high quality durable hydrometers is also expected to boost the growth of the global market. Companies and governments are making huge investments in the environmental fluid mechanics field. This factor is expected to be the primary driver for the global hydrometer market. High adoption rate of hydrometers in the agriculture industry for sieve analysis is also expected to enable steady growth of the global hydrometer market.

Hydrometer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of scale, the global hydrometer market can be segmented into:

Specific Gravity

API Gravity

Baumé scale

Brix scale

Oechsle scale

Plato scale

Twaddell scale

Modern hydrometers measure the density of a liquid on the specific gravity scale. However, the API gravity scale is utilized by the petroleum industry, Baumé scale by chemical and pharmacology industries and the Brix scale is used in the food and beverage industry. Hydrometers calibrated with the Twaddell scale were formerly used in the dyeing and bleaching industries.

With regards to specialization, the global market can be segmented into:

Lactometer

Alcoholometer

Saccharometer

Thermohydrometer

Urinometer

Barkometer

Battery hydrometer

Antifreeze tester

Acidometer

Salinometer

As per end use, the global market can be segmented into:

Petroleum

Chemical and Pharmacology

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Other Industries

Hydrometer Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the hydrometer market include Dynalab Corporation; Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC; APT Instruments; Dual Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Koehler Instrument Company, Inc.; Terriss Consolidated Industries, Inc.; and Density Analytics, LLC, among others.

Hydrometer Market: Regional Outlook

High presence of hydrometer vendors in China is the primary driver for the hydrometer market in the region. Huge investments are being made by companies in Southeast Asia to enhance their laboratory instrumentation skills, which in turn, drive the adoption rate of hydrometer. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the concerned market in the region during the forecast period.

Currently, the North American market holds the largest share of the global hydrometer market. The markets in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to record strong growth rates during the forecast period owing to increased adoption of hydrometers for environmental research purposes.

The market report covers exhaustive analysis on: