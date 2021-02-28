IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Industry 2019-2024: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, Health Catalyst, IBM, Inovalon Holdings and more…

A new market study, titled “Global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Clinical analytics encompasses the capture and use of discrete clinical data to identify and measure quality, patient safety, or service line efficiencies and improvements. Clinical analytics and business intelligence tools have emerged as a top priority for the hospital IT leaders who are moving towards accountable care adoption.In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Spending on Clinical Analytics business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Spending on Clinical Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the IT Spending on Clinical Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Optum, Inc. (Unitedhealth Group)

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Segmentation by product type:

Stand-Alone

Integrated



Segmentation by application:

Payer

Provider

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IT Spending on Clinical Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Spending on Clinical Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Spending on Clinical Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

