Matting Agents Market : Business Strategy Of Global Industry 2019-2025

Matting Agents Market: Overview

Matting agents are fine particles which when added to the coatings & paints formulations, provide with a low-gloss, low-sheen, satin, matt-finish to the surface on which the paints & coatings are applied. Silica matting agents are the majorly used matting agents. The other types of matting agents include thermoplastic and wax-based matting agents, the market for which is currently at a preliminary stage. Abundant supply of silica as raw material for silica matting agents ensures maximum production and consumption of silica matting agents. Silica matting agents dominated the matting agents market in 2016, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the matting agents market in terms of volume and revenue, and is likely to do the same during the period of forecast.

Increasing use of matting agents for industrial and architectural coatings is one of the factors for anticipated increase in the demand for matting agents. Also, the growing awareness about benefits of low-glare, matt finish is anticipated to drive the demand for matting agents during the forecast period. Due, to several environmental considerations, the regulatory authorities and the market players are emphasizing more on use of water-based technologies, in order to have less volatile organic compound emissions. Water-based technologies are anticipated to witness an increase in its market share by 2025.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for matting agents market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global matting agents market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for matting agents market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the matting agents market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global matting agents market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the matting agents market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Matting Agents Market: Key Segments

The study provides a decisive view of the global matting agents market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, and application. In terms of product, matting agents are classified as silica, thermoplastic, and wax-based. Based on technology, the matting agents market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, and other technologies. In terms of application, it is segmented into industrial coatings, wood coatings, leather coatings, and architectural coatings. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for matting agents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of matting agents for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of matting agents has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, and application of matting agents. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global matting agents market. Key players in the Matting agents market are Evonik Industries Inc., W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn., PPG Industries Inc., Arkema Group, Imerys Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman International LLC etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global Matting Agents market has been segmented as follows:

Matting Agents Market: By product type

Silica

Thermoplastic

Wax-based

Matting Agents Market: By technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Matting Agents Market: By application

Industrial Coatings

Metal

Paper

Plastic

Printing Inks

Others

Wood Coatings

Leather Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Others

Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.

The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish

Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.

Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

