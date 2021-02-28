Neurodegenerative Disorders Drug Development Market : Business Opportunities In Global Industry 2019

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Neurodegenerative Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017”.

Neurodegenerative disorders are a cluster of conditions that affect the central nervous system. They include both hereditary and sporadic conditions that are characterized by slow, irreversible, progressive dysfunction of the nervous system with the increasing degeneration of neurons, which causes symptoms such as motor impairment, memory loss and declining cognitive ability. Neurodegenerative disorders cannot currently be cured, and treatment is aimed at managing the disease indication in order to reduce the severity of symptoms and slow progression.

There are over 1,400 products in active development in the neurodegenerative disorders therapy area. The current market landscape consists of a number of biologics and small molecules, while the pipeline also consists of gene therapies and cell therapies, demonstrating broader pharmaceutical research and development.

Small molecule drugs dominate the pipeline, with approximately 64% of total pipeline molecules. In comparison, the number of biologics in the pipeline is much lower, representing approximately 26% of the pipeline. Overall the neurodegenerative disorders pipeline is large, with a substantial proportion of products being early-stage assets at the Preclinical development stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline development landscape for is Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Multiple sclerosis, from Discovery through to the Pre-registration stage. This includes an analysis of products by stage of development, molecular target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. Finally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in the development of products in this area, and outlines recent updates and press releases in the field.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for neurodegenerative disorders?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

