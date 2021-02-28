Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets will be valued at $6.2 billion in 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 – Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market” to its huge collection of research reports.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related mortality globally. There were more than 1.8 million newly diagnosed lung cancer cases in 2012, accounting for 13% of the total number of cancer cases. This figure has been gradually rising with increased smoking and the growing elderly population. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 1.69 million deaths in 2015. Over half of the incident cases of NSCLC are diagnosed in patients over the age of 65 a high-risk age range for lung cancer. As the aged population is projected to grow, the prevalence of lung cancer is anticipated to increase, acting as a driver for revenue growth.

The poor prognosis, particularly for patients with advanced disease, has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options. The NSCLC market is therefore shifting from a focus on generic chemotherapy regimens to a complex treatment landscape based on different NSCLC subtypes, and the presence of various molecular aberrations.

In the current market, patients with non-squamous histology can be treated with more efficacious therapies such as Alimta, while patients harboring activating mutations in EGFR or ALK can be prescribed targeted therapies such as Tarceva, Iressa, Gilotrif, Conmana, Xalkori, Alecensa and Zykadia.

Opdivo and Keytruda are mAbs, immune checkpoint inhibitors targeted towards programmed cell death (PD) 1, and are recent market entrants. The former gained approval for treating advanced or metastatic squamous NSCLC in Japan in 2015 and in Australia and South Korea in 2016, and the latter gained approval in Japan in 2016 for the firstand second-line treatment of patients with PD-L1-positive unresectable advanced/recurrent NSCLC. Tagrisso and Olita EGFR inhibitors that targeted towards EGFR T790M are also recent market entrants, with the former gaining approval in Japan, Australia and South Korea, and the latter approved in South Korea in 2016 for advanced or metastatic patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive metastatic NSCLC.

There are currently limited options for patients with squamous cell histology or other detectable molecular characteristics besides EFGR and ALK mutations. A therapy that targets mutant KRAS abemaciclib is being developed in the pipeline.

The NSCLC Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $6.2 billion in 2023, growing from $3 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The NSCLC pipeline is large and diverse, with an increased presence of mAbs and targeted therapies.

Numerous late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in NSCLC, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $1 billion.

