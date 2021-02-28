Nuclear Waste Management Market Opportunities, Share, Growth and Segmentation To 2023

Nuclear Waste Management Market Scenario

Global Nuclear waste management market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period due to moderate level of nuclear waste that is generated as compared to other thermal electricity generation technologies. Nuclear waste management, as the name suggests, provide the full-fledged management of nuclear wastes that contain radioactive material. It facilitates the entire sequence of operations starting with generations of waste and ending of disposal.

Nuclear waste management includes proper diagnosis of the nuclear waste left behind. The main purpose of nuclear waste management is the proper disposal of nuclear waste that comes out of the nuclear reactor and is dangerously radioactive and left un-attended for longer period of time. The main objective of nuclear waste management is disposing off nuclear waste in order to protect environment. Lack of efficient disposal of nuclear waste can result in leakage of radiation causing damage to life or properties. Hence, it will require proper disposal system, thus driving the nuclear waste management market.

Nuclear power is not the only industry which creates radioactive waste but also from other industries such as space research, healthcare, oil & gas, and mining, among others. Hence, the management of the nuclear waste has to be duly taken care of, for which the nuclear waste management is being done. There is lot of importance of nuclear waste management due to some of the driving factors which are creating demand for this kind of management. For instance, lack of permanent disposal, and increasing nuclear capacity requiring permanent disposal options.

Prominent Players

Enercon Services, Inc.

Veolia Environment SA

Studsvik AB, Posiva Oy

Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Chase Environmental Group

Bechtel Group Inc.

Fluor, and

BHI Energy

Industry Segmentation

Global nuclear waste management market has been segmented based on waste type, reactor type, and application, and region.

Based on waste type, the market has been classified into low-level waste, high-level waste, and intermediate-level waste. Low-level waste type dominates the market as low-level waste is inclusive of materials that are required to be properly stored away from land and human exposure.

Based on reactor type, the market is classified into gas cooled, PHWR, BWR, PWR

Based on application, the market has been segmented as industrial, utility, and others. Utility segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to nuclear waste generated by nuclear power plant.

Based on region, the global nuclear waste management market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Middle East & Africa held the largest market share of the global Nuclear Waste Management Market in 2017. There are activities going on in various regions related to implementation of nuclear power plants. For instance, China has been witnessing a huge investment amounting to USD 390 billion majorly going towards nuclear power. Also, the US has been generating over 90,000 metric tons of nuclear water that needs disposal. The commercial sector in the US, alone has generated waste more than any other country in the world.

