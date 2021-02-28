Sezary Syndrome Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations

Sézary syndrome, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, affects Sézary cells present in the skin, lymph nodes and blood. It accounts approximately 3 to 5 percent of cases of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Sézary syndrome is more prevalent in males compared to females. It is characterized by red, severely itchy rash that covers large areas of the body. The common symptoms of Sézary syndrome includes alopecia, lymphadenopathy, palmoplantar keratoderma, ectropion and abnormalities of the fingernails and toenails.

The standard treatments for Sézary syndrome are combination of phototherapy and chemotherapy, and medications including vorinostat and romidepsin. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is in the process of developing brentuximab vedotin for the treatment of Sézary syndrome.

