Smart Labels Market is expected to grow at ~6.02% CAGR during Forecast 2021

Global Smart Labels Market Information by Type (RFID, Electronic Shelf Label, Sensing Label, & others) by Application (Electronic & IT asset, Retail, Perishable goods, and others) by End-use industry (Manufacturing & Retail, Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Automotive, FMCG, logistics, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario

A smart label is an identification tag more informative than a barcode. This technology embedded in packaging can track the product information in real-time and is available at a much reasonable price. Different types of smart labels including printable labels, chip labels, and electronic labels are used based on the kind of applications such as food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing & retail, automotive, logistics, and FMCG among others.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1294

Food items move from field to table and inventory management is a critical aspect of the F&B supply chain. The ability of smart labels to trace a food or beverage product’s complete details is becoming more important in view of product recalls.

Managing a huge variety of perishable item demands for sophisticated systems that can give complete information as and when needed. And here is where the innovative technology of smart labels can come in to play giving product information with speed, accuracy, and efficiency at a shorter timeframe.

Instant access to the information is the key driving force encouraging the adoption of smart labels across industries. Therefore, the smart labels market has been witnessing exponential accruals on the global platform.

Key Players

The key players of Global Smart Labels Market report include- CCL Industries Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Displaydata Ltd., Sato Holdings Corporation, Smartrac N.V., Willian Frick & Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Intermec Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, ASK S.A., Graphic Label Inc., Alien Technology Inc. and Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa.

Global Smart Labels Market – Segmentations

The global Smart Labels Market is segmented into four key dynamics;

By Types: RFID, Electronic Shelf Label, and Sensing Label, among others.

By Application: Electronic & IT asset, Retail, and Perishable goods, among others.

By End-use industries: Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Retail, Automotive, logistics, and FMCG among others.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Smart Labels Market – Regional Analysis

The smart labels market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid expansion stage due to the growing markets in China, Japan, and India. The wide adoption of these labels across the manufacturing sector is the key force driving the market growth in India and China, and placing these countries at the leading positions contributing the market growth in the region.

The APAC market of smart labels has been valued substantially which is expected to grow further by the end of the forecast period. Besides, the rapid economic growth allowing substantial investments in the retail sector along with the growing manufacturing industries and the security concerns rising alongside induce the demand for smart labels.

Industry Related News

September 18, 2018 – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (Canada), a leading global player operating in the printed electronics sector and engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of electrochromic displays for smart labels, smart indicators, smart products, and Internet of thing applications (IoT) announced the opening of a new production facility with the new sheet-to-sheet production line to produce electrochromic devices for bulk orders in the thousands of unit per production run for products such as smart labels and Internet of IoT.

North American region closely following the market in the APAC is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for smart labels. Technological advancement and increased adoption of smart labels across various industry verticals are some of the key driving forces substantiating the market growth. Simultaneously, augmented demand & availability of quality smart labels is driving the growth in the region.

The European region is another promising market for smart labels and is expected to witness a fabulous growth during the review period. The increasing adoption of smart labels by small and medium scale businesses and increasing number of data centers is stimulating the market growth in the region.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-labels-market-1294

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312