Software Defined Perimeter Market Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Top Key Players Analysis and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Software Defined Perimeter Market Highlights:

Software defined perimeter (SDP) can be defined as solutions used to control and manage customer data without human involvement with the help of policy-driven, programmable, and scalable security architecture. Aspects such as rising economy, high growth rate of urbanization, and employment rate as well as the rapid industrialization is driving the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market.

The factors driving the growth of the software defined perimeter market are, requirement for programmable security architecture, rise in adoption of cloud-based applications, absence of cyber security talent and macroeconomic factors. However, aspects such as lack of awareness of security breach and high condition for deployment of SDP are restraining the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

EMC RSA (U.S.)

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks (U.S.)

Certes Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Catbird, Inc. (U.S.)

Vidder, Inc. (U.S.)

Cryptzone North America Inc. (U.S.)

TrustedPassage (U.S.)

VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (U.S.).

The global Software Defined Perimeter Market is projected to reach USD 7899 billion at a CAGR of over 35% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Software Defined Perimeter Market Segmentation:

The global Software Defined Perimeter market is segmented by components, enforcement point, deployment, organization size and end-users. By component segment, the market consists of solutions & service. Solutions consists of security software, which is further sub-segmented into risk analytics and visualization, access control, ids, and IPS, data loss prevention and others. The others sub-segment consists of control automation and orchestration solution, security compliance and policy management and performance management and reporting.

The enforcement point consists of controller, gateway & end-point. The services sub-segment consists of support and maintenance, training and education, integration and testing and consulting. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. And by end-user segment the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare, and life science, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, hospitality, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global software defined perimeter market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America accounts for the largest share in the global software defined perimeter market.

Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Software Solution Providers

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/software-defined-perimeter-market-5453

