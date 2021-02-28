Specialty Fats and Oils Market : Major Advancements Of Global Industry 2019-2026
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Specialty Fats and Oils Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.
This report on the global Specialty fats and Oils Market provides analysis for the period 2018–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data of 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global specialty fats and oils market growth during the forecasted period. Global and regional trends that are playing a major role in driving the global Specialty fats and Oils Market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn) and volume estimates (in Mn Tonnes), across different geographies.
The Specialty fats and Oils Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, by form, and geography. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into Specialty Oils and Specialty fats. The specialty oils is sub-segmented into Corn Oil, Sun Flower Oil, Blend Oil, Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, and Others. The specialty fats is sub-segmented into Cocoa Butter Substitute, Cocoa Butter equivalent, Cocoa Butter Replacers, Synthetic Cocoa Butter Fat, Human Milk Butter Substitute, Butter Oil Substitute, Spray Oil, Dairy Fat Replacers, and Others. On the basis of application, the Specialty fats and Oils market is classified into Chocolate and Confectionary, Bakery, Processed Food, Dairy, Cosmetics, Baby Food and Others. On the basis of form type, the market is segmented into the Solid, Semi Solid and liquid. Geographically, the report classifies the global Specialty fats and Oils market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.
The report also includes industrial evolution in the Solid, Semi Solid and liquid market. We have provided the Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in Specialty fats and Oils market. Value chain analysis which identifies the key stake holders in the Specialty fats and Oils market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the Solid, Semi Solid and liquid market are also covered.
The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study. Market attractiveness analysis identifies and compares different segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.
The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Solid, Semi Solid and liquid market based on their 2017 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2015 to 2017. The major players profiled in the global Solid, Semi Solid and liquid market include Cargill Incorporated, IFFCO, Willmar International Limited, United Foods Company and The Savola Group.
The global specialty fats and oils market is segmented as below:
By Product Type
Specialty Oils
Corn Oil
Sun Flower Oil
Blend Oil
Soyabean Oil
Palm Oil
Cottonseed Oil
Coconut Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Others (Peanut oil, olive oil etc)
Specialty Fats
Cocoa Butter Substitute
Cocoa Butter equivalent
Cocoa Butter Replacers
Synthetic Cocoa Butter Fat
Human Milk Butter Substitute
Butter Oil Substitute
Spray Oil
Dairy Fat Replacers
Others (Sal, Mango Kernal Butter,Kokam Butter Etc)
By Application
Chocolate and Confectionary
Bakery
Processed Food
Dairy
Cosmetics
Baby Food
Others
By Form
Solid
Semi Solid
Liquid
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
