Uveal Melanoma Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations

Uveal melanoma is the most common primary malignant tumour of intraocular malignancy, arises from melanocytes in the iris, and ciliary body.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1121

The most common symptoms of uveal carcinoma include blurred vision, photopsia, visual field loss, visible tumour, pain, and metamorphopsia. The management of uveal melanoma can be divided into globe-preserving therapy or enucleation. Globe-preserving therapies can broadly classified into radiation, surgical, and laser therapy.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/uveal-melanoma-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The drug candidates of uveal melanoma disease pipeline include, but not limited to, nivolumab and IMCgp100. Some of the companies having drugs in the uveal melanoma therapeutics pipeline includes Harmonic Pharma, Immunocore Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1121

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com