Wound Healing Market Likely to Emerge at US$35,065.7 mn over a Period of 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Wound Healing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Wound Healing Market: Overview

The wound healing agents act in various areas of clinical activity, which include reducing the infection and inflammation, lowering the patient’s pain, removing necrotic tissues, and assisting in wound closure. Introduction of various technologically advanced wound healing products by key players across the globe is a major driving factor for the growth of the wound healing market. According to WHO, 265,000 deaths occur every year due to burns, a majority of which are preventable with proper treatment compliance. About 96% of burns occur in low and middle income countries, highlighting significant treatment penetration in developed countries. Factors such as increase in interactions with professional end-users, which in turn has enabled the companies to understand patient demand & local market scenarios, and growing focus of companies on global business expansion by increasing product outreach among physicians through education centers and academic programs are the major factors estimated to drive the market of global wound healing during 2017-2025.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1692369

The global wound healing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, wound type, gender, and geography. A detailed analysis of regulatory scenario for wound healing products is provided in the report, along with the top 3 players operating in the global market. Prominent mergers and acquisitions in the global wound healing market are given in this section for better understanding of the competitive scenario. The report is comprised of pricing analysis of each product type, with their regional analysis.

Technological Advancements in Wound Management are provided with detailed updates of the global market, supported by pipeline analysis of prominent products. The section of the report also provides strategic recommendations for the emerging companies. Elaborated analysis on burns management and patents of key players in the global wound healing market is provided in the report. The volume of major surgical procedures such as episiotomy, cesarean, breast reconstruction, and abdominal surgery are provided in terms of number of procedures performed in 2016. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global wound healing market.

Global Wound Healing Market: Key Segments

On the basis of product, the global wound healing market is divided into dressings, bandages, topical agents, wound closure agents, gauzes & sponges, tapes, therapy devices, and others. Dressings are further divided into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, hydrogel dressings, alginate dressings, collagen dressings, others. Numerous types of bandages are elastic bandages, compression bandages, adhesive bandages, liquid bandages, others, while topical agents are further classified into hemostatic agents, antimicrobials, wound cleansers, others. The wound closure agents are divided into sutures (absorbable, non-absorbable), adhesives & sealants, staplers (manual, powered), strips (sterile, non-sterile), and others. Two types of gauzes and sponges are sterile & non-sterile, while tapes are further segmented into cloth tape, paper tape, silicon tape, others. Various therapy devices are negative pressure wound therapy devices, oxygen therapy device, others. The segments have been analyzed based on new product launches, regional demand of products, prevalence of specific wound types, and ongoing R&D on the novel wound healing solutions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

On the basis of wound type, the global wound healing market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Acute wounds are further divided into surgical & traumatic wounds, and burns, while various types of chronic wounds are infectious wounds & other ischemic wounds, and ulcers. Ulcers are further divided into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, arterial & venous ulcers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

In terms of gender, the global wound healing market is segmented into men & women. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Wound Healing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global wound healing market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the wound healing market are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec Inc., BSN medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Coloplast Group, Medline Industries, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Hollister Incorporated, and others.

The global wound healing market has been segmented as follows:

Wound Healing Market, by Product

Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Others

Bandages

Elastic Bandages

Compression Bandages

Adhesive Bandages

Liquid Bandages

Others

Topical Agents

Hemostatic Agents

Antimicrobials

Wound Cleansers

Others

Wound Closure Agents

Sutures

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Adhesives & Sealants

Staplers

Manual

Powered

Strips

Sterile

Non-Sterile

Others

Gauzes & Sponges

Sterile

Non-sterile

Tapes

Cloth Tape

Paper Tape

Silicon Tape

Others

Therapy Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Oxygen Therapy Devices

Others (Electro-magnetic wound therapy devices)

Others

Wound healing Market, by Wound Type

Acute Wound

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Chronic Wound

Infectious Wounds & Other Ischemic Wounds

Ulcers

Pressure Ulcer

Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Arterial & Venous Ulcer

Others

Wound Healing Market, by Gender

Men

Women

Wound Healing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1692369

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Region

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/