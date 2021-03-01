EHR-EMR Market World’s Top 10 Players Introducing Future Opportunities and Demand with Challenges Towards 2027 | MarketResearchFuture.com

EHR-EMR Market Information: By Component (Software, Hardware), Application (Specialty-Based and General Application), Mode Of Delivery (Cloud-Based), End User (Hospitals and Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centers), and Region — Forecast till 2027

Key Players for Global EHR-EMR Market

Age-old tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others are proving effective. New product launch and innovative tactical moves are also having great impact on the regional market expansion. For instance, Netsmart, in 2018, bought Change Healthcare’s home health IT solutions and cloud-based software company HomeCare Accounting Solutions (HAS). Allscripts also acquired McKesson’s hospital and health system IT business, Enterprise Information Solutions, which can take the market forward.

The key players in the global EHR-EMR market include Allscripts (USA), Cerner Corporation (USA), eClinicalWorks (USA), Epic Systems Corporation (USA), General Electric Company (USA), Greenway Health, LLC (USA), McKesson Corporation (USA), and QSI Management LLC (USA).

EHR-EMR Market – Overview

Electronic health records (EHRs) is a collection and storage of patient information electronically. Electronic medical record (EMR) is defined as a digital version of the traditional paper-based medical record for an individual. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global EHR-EMR market that anticipates progress for this market at 10.9% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of value, this market is going to be worth US $ 120 bn.

Observing the market structure, this report presents insights about factors affecting the market growth. Calculating the market size and forecasting the revenue, this reports covers and observes the competitive developments of market players that include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, new product developments, research and developments (R&D), and strategic alliances.

The essential factors that are assisting the growth of the global EHR-EMR market are easy healthcare delivery, the growing role of information technology (IT) in the healthcare sector, increasing number of patients getting admitted in hospitals, the increasing volume of medical records, maintaining the quality of health-records, and replacement of paper records by electronic records. Technological and scientific innovations are also helping the market growth.

Industry Updates:

20 DEC 2018 Mid-Valley Hospital in Washington is set to go live with a Cerner EHR implementation across its facilities to improve care quality.

21 NOV 2018 Apple Inc is in talks with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans, a partnership that would not only simplify patients’ hospital visits but would also allow Apple Inc to tap millions of new customers.

Ochsner Health System and Bon Secours Mercy Health are large health systems that are planning on customizing EHR-EMR to gain the most by managing opioid addiction of patients. Opioid addiction is raising quite a few eyebrows where this new method can help substantially.

EHR coordination is becoming a challenge as different hospitals are using different software. To counter that Redivus is developing one for Saint Luke to make it easier for all to comprehend the situation and come to the same page before taking decisions.

Segments for Global EHR-EMR Market

The global EHR-EMR market has been segmented based on component type, application, mode of delivery, and end user.

By component type, the global EHR-EMR market has been segmented into hardware and software.

By application, the global EHR-EMR market has been segmented into specialty-based and general applications.

Type-wise segmentation of the global EHR-EMR market includes traditional, speech-enabled, interoperable, and others.

By mode of delivery, the global EHR-EMR market has been segmented into cloud-based, on-premise model, and hybrid.

By end user, the global EHR-EMR market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care, hospital-owned, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Analysis for Global EHR-EMR Market

The regional segmentation of the global EHR-EMR markets segments the global market into regional markets known as The Americas (North America & South America), Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas is the largest regional market. The factors supporting the market growth in this region are the presence of major market players in this region, increasing the importance of EHR-EMR, technological advancement, research and development (R&D) in the healthcare sector, and an increase in the number of services in specialty & super specialty hospitals. The biggest country-specific markets in this region are USA and Canada. Many key market players are based in this region, especially in the USA. In South America, the market is smaller than North America as this region has less advanced medical facilities. The two strongest economies that can become suitable markets are Argentina and Brazil.

Europe is the second largest market due to extensive use of healthcare IT for patient engagement and administration. The technological advancement in Europe is second only to North America. Due to the reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. The primary country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The fastest growing regional market is in the Asia Pacific region because here, the emphasis on medical records to be presented as evidence in the court of law is growing. In this region, the crucial country-specific markets are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In the MEA region, the market is growing slowly but positively due to an increasing demand for software solutions in hospitals. The market share of MEA region is small in the global market due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, low standard of medical facilities, lack of healthcare facilities, and majority governments not considering healthcare a priority. The key country-specific markets in this region are Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by the remaining countries of the MEA region.

