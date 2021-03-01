Electric Tables Market is Likely to Clock a CAGR of 3.8% from 2017 to 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Examination, Operating, and Physical Therapy Electric Tables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market was valued at US$ 200.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for diagnostic imaging services among the geriatric population and increase in incidence of chronic disorders and trauma cases boost the growth of the global market.

Moreover, high investment by key players in developing countries and increase in per capita health care expenditure are the other factors propelling the global market. EU Economic Zone is anticipated to dominate the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market due to high demand for sophisticated & innovative health care facilities and increase in number of surgical and diagnostic imaging procedures. Latin America and Asia Pacific are the potential markets for examination, operating, and physical therapy and electric tables. The market in Latin America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for diagnostic imaging services among the geriatric population drives the global market. Elderly people are the primary users of imaging exams. According to the National Institutes of Health (2014), patients aged above 65 years undergo diagnostic imaging twice or more times than younger people, thereby creating significant demand for examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables in hospitals, specialty clinics, etc. The number of people affected with chronic diseases continues to rise across the world.

This increases the need of access to ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, CT scan, and procedure chairs to perform medical procedures in emergency as well as outpatient facilities. Hence, rise in incidence of chronic disorders and trauma cases is a major factor projected to drive the global market. Moreover, high investment by major players in developing countries and increase in per capita health care expenditure are the other drivers of the global examination, operating, and physical therapy and electric tables market. Health care expenditure in the U.S. was 17.6% of the country’s GDP in 2011. Per capita expenditure on health care increased from US$ 8,500 in 2011 to US$ 10,348 in 2016.

Urology tables is an emerging segment of the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market. The segment is projected to account for 29% share of the market by 2026. Increase in the number of urological disorders across the globe is anticipated to boost demand for urology tables during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the global market in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The hospitals segment has been divided into private and public. The public sub-segment held major share of 70% of the hospitals segment in 2017. The sub-segment is likely to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the sub-segment can be attributed to the availability of multiple service options and devices in hospitals and tie-ups with health care companies to enhance service offerings. Hospitals are preferred due to availability of advanced technology and better health care services. This in turn drives the demand for examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables in the market.

In terms of region, the global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global market in 2017 owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care providers about safe patient handling, and continuous evolution of patient handling technology. Germany was the leading market in the region, accounting for major market share in 2017. The market in the country is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America is anticipated to be the most promising market due to high investments by major players in countries in the region.

The global examination, operating, and physical therapy electric tables market is semi-consolidated in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., STERIS plc, Oakworks Medical, Biodex, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Merivaara Corp., Malvestio Spa, and Medisa. Biodex and Oakworks Medical were the market leaders in 2017 and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Organic growth strategies, introduction of new & advanced innovative products, and strengthening of product portfolio through partnerships and mergers with domestic & multinational players are the major strategies adopted by these players.