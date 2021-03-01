Global Fluoropolymer Market to be worth of US$690.3 mn due to Growing Demand 2026 from Healthcare and Medical Devices

In order to meet the growing demand for medical devices, fluoropolymers are being used on a large scale owing to its good dielectric properties, lubricity, and biocompatibility. They are also being largely used for developing biomedical materials for heart valves and artificial corneas. Replacing many of the plastic products in the medical devices, and the healthcare industry, the fluoropolymer is emerging as one of the largely used material. Having various unique properties such as low coefficient of a fraction, and high resistance to chemical and heat, fluoropolymer is also used as a substitute bone for ear, hip, skull, knee, and nose parts. Major players in the market are also focusing on developing recyclable and eco-friendly fluoropolymer, hence this is resulting in the growing popularity of fluoropolymer in the healthcare sector.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for fluoropolymer is likely to witness a steady growth, registering 5.3% CAGR, during 2017-2026. The global market for fluoropolymer by 2026 end is also projected to reach US$ 690.3 million revenue.

Polytetrafluoroethylene to Emerge as One of the Top-Selling Products

Polytetrafluoroethylene is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products in the global market for fluoropolymer. By 2026 end, Polytetrafluoroethylene is projected to surpass US$ 300 million revenue. Polytetrafluoroethylene is being widely used in microporous membranes, acting as a filter for bacteria and particles in critical fluids. There has also been an increase in the use of Polytetrafluoroethylene as a graft material in surgical interventions. It is also used as a coating on catheters, as it helps to stop infectious agents and bacteria.

Fluoropolymer to Find Largest Application in Medical Devices

Fluoropolymer is likely to find the largest application in medical devices between 2017 and 2026. Witnessing a robust growth, medical devices are projected to bring in more than US$ 300 million revenue towards 2026 end. There has been an increase in the replacement of plastic material with fluoropolymer material for manufacturing medical devices. Also, fluoropolymer meets the next generation medical devices biocompatibility and physical requirements. Medical device manufacturers are using fluoropolymer to produce various devices including syringes, catheters, bio-containment vessels, and sutures. Being heat and chemical resistant, fluoropolymer is also being used in the production of multilumen tubing and also to produce devices used in the minimal invasive procedures.

APEJ to Emerge as the Largest Region in the Global Market for Fluoropolymer

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to be one of the largest regions in the global market for fluoropolymer during 2017-2026. Being the largest producer and consumer of fluoropolymer, APEJ is likely to witness growth in the coming years. Moreover, owing to the increase in manufacturing activities, availability of land, labor, and various raw materials including ethylene, and fluorocarbon at low price, the region is anticipated to experience significant growth during 2017-2026. The demand for fluoropolymer is also increasing in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam owing to the development of healthcare sector. Meanwhile, North America is also likely to witness growth in the use of fluoropolymer material in the healthcare sector, especially in the medical devices, pharmaceutical packaging, and drug