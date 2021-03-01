MOBILE SATELLITE SERVICES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Mobile satellite services (MSS) refers to networks of communications satellites intended for use withmobile and portable wireless telephones. There are three major types: AMSS (aeronautical MSS), LMSS (land MSS), and MMSS (maritime MSS).
The increase in demand for mobility, rise in integration between mobile and satellite technology, and advancement in digital technology majorly drive the MSS market.
However, low available bandwidth and poor quality of voice and data in inadequate signal conditions, and increase in government regulations on the use of satellite technology restrict the market growth.
Growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT), allocation of additional bandwidth for MSS, and increase in competition in the Internet service market create abundant growth opportunities. However, lack of assurance for the reliability of MSS over different regions is the key challenge for MSS market growth.
In 2018, the global Mobile Satellite Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Satellite Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Satellite Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Globalstar
Inmarsat Holdings
Iridium Communications
Orbcomm
Echostar Corporation
Intelsat General Corporation
Singtel
VirSat
Telstra Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Service
Data Service
Voice Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Land
Air
Maritime
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Satellite Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Satellite Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Video Service
1.4.3 Data Service
1.4.4 Voice Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Land
1.5.3 Air
1.5.4 Maritime
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Satellite Services Market Size
2.2 Mobile Satellite Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Satellite Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Satellite Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Satellite Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Satellite Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Satellite Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Satellite Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Satellite Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Satellite Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ericsson
12.1.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.2 Globalstar
12.2.1 Globalstar Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.2.4 Globalstar Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Globalstar Recent Development
12.3 Inmarsat Holdings
12.3.1 Inmarsat Holdings Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.3.4 Inmarsat Holdings Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Inmarsat Holdings Recent Development
12.4 Iridium Communications
12.4.1 Iridium Communications Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.4.4 Iridium Communications Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Iridium Communications Recent Development
12.5 Orbcomm
12.5.1 Orbcomm Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.5.4 Orbcomm Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Orbcomm Recent Development
12.6 Echostar Corporation
12.6.1 Echostar Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.6.4 Echostar Corporation Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Echostar Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Intelsat General Corporation
12.7.1 Intelsat General Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.7.4 Intelsat General Corporation Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Intelsat General Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Singtel
12.8.1 Singtel Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.8.4 Singtel Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Singtel Recent Development
12.9 VirSat
12.9.1 VirSat Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.9.4 VirSat Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 VirSat Recent Development
12.10 Telstra Corporation
12.10.1 Telstra Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Satellite Services Introduction
12.10.4 Telstra Corporation Revenue in Mobile Satellite Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Telstra Corporation Recent Development
……Continued
