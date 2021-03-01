Multifunction Calibrators -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Multifunction Calibrators Industry

Global Multifunction Calibrators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for on-site calibration services is a factor influencing the market growth. However, high risk from individual calibrators is hindering the market growth.

Multifunction process calibrator is a handheld, battery-operated instrument that measures and sources electrical and physical parameters. Comparing parameters of instruments at their stable states with the standards and correcting deviations if any are the primary functions of multifunction calibrators.

Based on end-user, third-party service providers segment commanded significant market share during the predicted period. Increasing introduction of regulations towards maintaining accuracy and the need for accurate reporting of instrument performance are favouring the market growth. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to the introduction of regulative policies regarding quality assurance, is favouring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the Multifunction Calibrators market include General Electric, WIKA, Fluke, Beamex, Yokogawa Electric, Additel, Transmille, Meriam, Ralston Instruments and Ametek, Inc.

Products Covered:

• Benchtop Multifunction Calibrators

• Handheld Multifunction Calibrators

• Portable Multifunction Calibrators

• Desktop Multifunction Calibrators

• Stationary

Applications Covered:

• Electrical Measurement and Calibration

• Temperature Measurement and Calibration

• Pressure Measurement and Calibration

End Users Covered:

• In-house Maintenance

• Third-party Service Providers

• OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents (Some Major Key players & points)

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

…

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC

10.2 WIKA

10.3 Fluke

10.4 Beamex

10.5 Yokogawa Electric

10.6 Additel

10.7 Transmille

10.8 Meriam

10.9 Ralston Instruments

10.10 Ametek, Inc

