Natural Language Processing Market: Rise In The Utility of Smart Devices, and The Increasing Demand For Enhanced Customer Experience Drives Demand

Natural language processing (NLP) is a component of artificial intelligence and refers to the ability of computer programs to comprehend human language as it is spoken. By leveraging it, developers can organize and structure knowledge to carry out tasks such as translation, automatic summarization, sentiment analysis, relationship extraction, topic segmentation, and speech recognition. NLP is basically used for machine translation, text mining, and automated question answering. The most prominent natural language processing solutions available in the market are rule-based NLP, statistical NLP, and hybrid NLP.

The market for natural language processing (NLP) is dynamic to be sure. With scientists further honing it to suit a range of applications, its contours are getting reshaped every now and then. This is also expected to be beneficial to the market by boosting adoption. Currently, aerospace, IT and telecom, and automotive are the leading industries that use NLP for various applications.

The few recent trends impacting the market are discussed below. Scroll down to learn more about them…

• A lot needs to be achieved when it comes to NLP, thanks to continued machine learning algorithms getting more sophisticated. It would be a matter of time before computers would seamlessly ape human speech – the underpinning technology in chatbots is natural language processing. But with chatbots being increasingly used in marketing applications, and constant improvement in its speech mechanism, the market for NLP is primed to rise.

• From small and medium tech companies to their larger counterparts, all are pouring money to create more sophisticated machines to further improve NLP. Take for example a marketing agency called Volume operating out of the U.K. It specializes in conversational solutions and has recently launched something called “first Training and Testing-as-a-Service platform for natural language data models.” It enables marketers to find out if the data for training, which is used to fine-tune a NLP engine, is working as it should.

• Nevertheless, reluctance on the part of people to converse with machines is one major challenge hobbling the market. But companies are still opting NLP backed chatbots as it is far cheaper than hiring a team of customer service executives. They are building more effective predictive technologies to make the conversation more useful.

• Sagacious executives are opting for the cloud-based model since it is cheaper. Overall, the market for natural language processing is being boosted by the proliferating digital data and smart devices.

Prominent geographical trends in the market are as follows:

• Europe and North America are the highest revenue grossers in the market for natural language processing owing to a copious number of tech savvy small and medium companies.

• Asia Pacific is another region to look out for owing to the potential of its market. On the back of surging adoption of voice recognition in several industries, the market is expected to rise at the fastest clip.

• The rest of the world, which includes Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is also catching up to revenue generation owing to the solid development of the service and industrial sector. Many key players are eyeing them as well.