New Breast Implants Market Technology, Global Value and Industry Volume 2019 with Status and Prospect with Scientific and Professional Reviews till 2023

Market Outlook

Breast augmentation is a widely used cosmetic surgery method all over the world. The implants are the devices used mainly for enhancements of the aesthetics such as size, shape, and texture of a woman’s breasts.

The breast implants market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to factors such as a rise in frequency of breast cancer cases, increase in focus on physical appearance, increase in a number of options for breast implants. However, factors such as increased risk of complications in the surgical procedure, and the cost of the procedure, social factors hinder the market growth.

Advances in technology and improvements in designs and construction of breast implants and rise in a number of qualified plastic surgeons expand the industry growth. Other factors such as a rise in awareness of breast surgeries, rise in medical tourism and rising beauty consciousness and spirals the rise of the market.

The high surgical costs and laterally the added expenses of medical test and medications limit the growth of the industry. However, sometimes the risk of re-surgery becomes essential to correct the appearance and this may hinder the industries expansion.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players in the global breast implants market are Allergan (Actavis), Sientra Inc., GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Establishment Labs S.A., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Hans Biomed Co. Ltd., Laboratoires Arion, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd., CEREPLAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd. and Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.

Intended Audience

Advanced Surgical Trainees

General surgeons with interest in breast surgery and breast radiologist

Governmental Agency

Educational Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Research Institutes and Academic Centers

Market Research and Consulting

Segmentation:

The global breast implants market has been segmented on the basis of product, shape, application, and end user.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as silicone breast implants, saline breast implants, structured saline breast implants, round breast implants gummy bear breast implants, smooth breast implants, textured breast implants.

On the basis of shape, the market has been classified as round and anatomical.

On the basis of application, the market has been classified as breast augmentation and breast reconstruction.

On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, cosmetic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Regional Outlook:

In the breast implants market, North America is anticipated to account for largest market share due to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, the rise in awareness, acceptance of many silicone breast implant facilities, rise in growth of healthcare sector and also rise in frequency of breast cancer.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share, as it is the most desirable destination for esthetic surgery due to greater disposable income, and higher levels of maintenance.

Whereas the market share in Asia-Pacific region is also projected to experience growth in the near future due to access to optimal treatment facilities and growing demand for advanced technology, better adoption rate, increase in disposable income and rising medical tourism.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global breast implants market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

