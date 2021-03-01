PAWN SHOP GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025
Pawn shop is a unique place for cash loans and selling or buying a wide range of items including jewelry, tools, electronics, guns, and other merchandises at a payment cost agreed upon by both the parties. These shops are a great option to retail old and unimportant products at a reasonable price rather than sell the products at a scrap shop. They are handled by knowledgeable staff for better value prediction and authentication of the product during resale.
In 2017, the global Pawn Shop market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pawn Shop status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pawn Shop development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FirstCash
Big Pawn
EZCorp
PAWNGO
UltraPawn
American Jewelry and Loan
Browns Family Jewellers
New Bond Street Pawnbrokers
Borro
Big Store Pawn Shop
Buckeye Pawn Shop
Welsh Pawn
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consumer Lending
Used Goods Retailing
Appraising Items for Purchase or Pawn
Market segment by Application, split into
Generation X
Generation Y
Baby Boomers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pawn Shop status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pawn Shop development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pawn Shop Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Consumer Lending
1.4.3 Used Goods Retailing
1.4.4 Appraising Items for Purchase or Pawn
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pawn Shop Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Generation X
1.5.3 Generation Y
1.5.4 Baby Boomers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pawn Shop Market Size
2.2 Pawn Shop Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pawn Shop Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Pawn Shop Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Pawn Shop Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pawn Shop Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Pawn Shop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Pawn Shop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Pawn Shop Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Pawn Shop Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Pawn Shop Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FirstCash
12.1.1 FirstCash Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.1.4 FirstCash Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 FirstCash Recent Development
12.2 Big Pawn
12.2.1 Big Pawn Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.2.4 Big Pawn Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Big Pawn Recent Development
12.3 EZCorp
12.3.1 EZCorp Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.3.4 EZCorp Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 EZCorp Recent Development
12.4 PAWNGO
12.4.1 PAWNGO Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.4.4 PAWNGO Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PAWNGO Recent Development
12.5 UltraPawn
12.5.1 UltraPawn Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.5.4 UltraPawn Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 UltraPawn Recent Development
12.6 American Jewelry and Loan
12.6.1 American Jewelry and Loan Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.6.4 American Jewelry and Loan Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 American Jewelry and Loan Recent Development
12.7 Browns Family Jewellers
12.7.1 Browns Family Jewellers Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.7.4 Browns Family Jewellers Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Browns Family Jewellers Recent Development
12.8 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers
12.8.1 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.8.4 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Recent Development
12.9 Borro
12.9.1 Borro Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
12.9.4 Borro Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Borro Recent Development
12.10 Big Store Pawn Shop
12.10.1 Big Store Pawn Shop Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pawn Shop Introduction
……Continued
