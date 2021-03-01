Ride Sharing Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth, Forecast 2023

Ride Sharing Market Size to Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 10% During 2019 – 2023. Ride Sharing Market Research Report: Information by Type (Car Sharing, E-Hailing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility), Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicles, CNG/LPG Vehicles, Electric Vehicle), Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7444

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Ride Sharing Market include Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Lyft, Inc. (U.S.), Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (China), Gett (Israel), ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Taxify (Estonia), Careem (UAE), Cabify (Spain) and car2go (Germany).

Market Highlights:

Technological advancements in the automotive industry have been on the rise in the last five years. Newer concepts such as autonomous vehicles, connected cars and electric vehicles have been at the forefront of these developments. Ride sharing, which includes an online platform for booking rides, has also witnessed tremendous growth, in terms of revenue, in the last 2 to 3 years.

Growing congestion on roads, along with pollution emission from private vehicles has prompted people to opt for ride sharing and carpooling. This industry has some of the largest players operating globally, including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., and Didi Chuxing Technology Co., to name a few.

Factors such as improving public transport and resistance offered by existing local taxi services, particularly in emerging countries, could, however, pose a threat to the growth of this market. However, various incentives offered by major ride sharing companies and introduction of electric vehicles in the fleet have had a positive impact on the market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Ride Sharing Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.



Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global Ride Sharing Market by type, vehicle type, business model and region.

By Type

Car Sharing

E-Hailing

Car Rental

Station-Based Mobility

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicle

CNG/LPG Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Business Model

P2P

B2B

B2C

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global Ride Sharing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for a substantial share of the market over the forecast period. This region is characterized by some of the developed countries in the world, such as the U.S. and Canada. These countries have stringent regulations regarding vehicle emissions, which has been a key factor driving the demand for ride sharing services.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, dominated by countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The upcoming market in emerging countries such as India provides a huge opportunity for global the players to expand. This was evident from the expansion of Uber Technologies Inc., which has established itself as one of the major players in this country, in a short span of time.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued….

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ride-sharing-market-7444

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]