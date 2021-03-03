2019-2024 Global Special Steel Market Share Forecast Report
We can change the organizational structure of the steel by adding one or several alloy elements into carbon steel. And the steel can have a variety of special performance.
Special steel refers to steel produced using special techniques, with special characteristics and special purposes. Categorized by shape, special steel includes bar steel, plates, strip steel, tube steel and wire steel.
Scope of the Global Special Steel Market Report
This report focuses on the Special Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Special Steel industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 17.25% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Special Steel industry.
Second, the sales of Special Steel increased from 191857 K MT in 2012 to 202530 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 1.38%.
Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 62.11% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 16.92% and 12.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
The worldwide market for Special Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240300 million US$ in 2024, from 208500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Special Steel Market Segment by Manufacturers
NSSMC
POSCO
JFE
Gerdau
Citic Pacific
ThyssenKrupp AG
TISCO
Aperam
Outokumpu
Dongbei Special Steel
Nanjing Steel
Voestalpine
Hyundai
AK Steel
Baosteel
DAIDO Steel
SSAB
Sandvik
HBIS
Sanyo
Ovako
Xining Special Steel
Shagang Group
Aichi Steel
Nippon Koshuha
Timken Steel
Global Special Steel Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Special Steel Market Segment by Type
Structural Steel
Tool Steel and Die Steel
Stainless Steel
Others
Global Special Steel Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automobile Industry
Machine Manufacturing
Petrochemicals & Energy Industry
Some of the Points cover in Global Special Steel Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Special Steel Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Special Steel Industry in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Special Steel Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Special Steel Market by key countries in these regions
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Special Steel Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
- Sales
- Revenue and market share
- Growth rate
Chapter 11:Special Steel Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
- Regions
- Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Special Steel Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
