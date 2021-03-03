2019 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market 2019-2024
DSP (Demand-Side Platform) is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through one interface. Real-time bidding for displaying online advertising takes place within the ad exchanges, and by utilizing a DSP, marketers can manage their bids for the banners and the pricing for the data that they are layering on to target their audiences.
Scope of the Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Report
This report studies the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by product type and applications/end industries.
RTB is the most widely used DSP (Demand-Side Platform) in market, which accounts for about 67.17% of the whole DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market, because of its widely used by the majority companies.
From the view of region, the United States has about 38% market share in the world in 2018. Although Europe hold the smaller market, they will witness their faster growth in the next few years with the development of economy in these regions.
The global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market is valued at 9770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 31300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DSP (Demand-Side Platform).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by Manufacturers
Criteo
Double Click
Facebook Ads Manager
Adobe
Trade Desk
Amazon (AAP)
Appnexus
Dataxu
Mediamath
SocioMatic
Sizmek
Tubemogul
Oath Inc
AdForm
Amobee
Centro Inc
Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by Type
RTB (Real Time Bidding)
PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)
Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail
Automotive
Financial
Telecom
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
