2019 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

DSP (Demand-Side Platform) is a system that allows buyers of digital advertising inventory to manage multiple ad exchange and data exchange accounts through one interface. Real-time bidding for displaying online advertising takes place within the ad exchanges, and by utilizing a DSP, marketers can manage their bids for the banners and the pricing for the data that they are layering on to target their audiences.

Scope of the Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Report

This report studies the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by product type and applications/end industries.

RTB is the most widely used DSP (Demand-Side Platform) in market, which accounts for about 67.17% of the whole DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market, because of its widely used by the majority companies.

From the view of region, the United States has about 38% market share in the world in 2018. Although Europe hold the smaller market, they will witness their faster growth in the next few years with the development of economy in these regions.

The global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market is valued at 9770 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 31300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DSP (Demand-Side Platform).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Criteo

Double Click

Facebook Ads Manager

Adobe

Trade Desk

Amazon (AAP)

Appnexus

Dataxu

Mediamath

SocioMatic

Sizmek

Tubemogul

Oath Inc

AdForm

Amobee

Centro Inc

Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by Type

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

