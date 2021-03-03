Airborne ISR Market Strategic Alliances, Mergers–Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments

Global Airborne ISR Market Information Report, By System (Sensor, Electronic Warfare, Maritime Petrol and AEWC), By Purpose (Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Intelligence) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Airborne ISR is used for collecting information regarding the intruder’s strength, movements and activities. All kinds of Information are gathered with the help of the ISR systems, which are then operated by secret intelligence. Airborne ISR performs the tasks of identification, recording, capturing, analyzing and reporting.

Since the last decade, technological innovations have brought about a revolution in global military affairs. With the increase in the global arms trade, the potent warfare capabilities of a number of countries have increased, invariably. Some countries, including India, Turkey and South Africa, will boost their capabilities to indigenously develop and procure advanced airborne ISR systems for enhanced offensive and defensive applications. ISR systems, networked communications systems and secure communications products, are critical elements for the command, control, communication, and intelligence gathering systems. These products and services connect a variety of airborne, which are used in the transmission, processing, recording, and monitoring functions of such systems. They provide the war fighters with the data from command centers, communication nodes and air defense systems, for real-time situational awareness and response

The growing demand for UAV has been the major growth factor for the global airborne ISR market. UAVs are equipped with a broad range of systems such as airframe, engine, autopilot, navigation system, sensor package, and communication link. These vehicles are reliable, smaller in size, and cost-effective, as compared to the manned ISR aircraft. Also, they provide on-board sensors such as LASER, SAR, IMU, and GPS. Recently, there has been an increased implementation of UAVs for electronic attack (EA), suppression of enemy air defence (SEAD), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD), communication transfer, combat search and rescue (CSAR) and ISR operations.

On the other hand, with an increase in military and national security threats, the sophistication and capabilities of ISR systems need to address the growing threats. The number of ISR platforms and data types are increasing, which simultaneously elevates the need for data analysis, storage, security, and dissemination.

As per MRFR analysis, the global airborne ISR market was valued at USD 21,114.3 million in 2016, which is expected to reach USD 27,786.6 million by 2023 with a CAGR 4.10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The global airborne ISR has been segmented on the basis of system, purpose and region.

The global airborne ISR market by system has been segmented as AEWC (Airborne Early Warning and Control), sensors, electronic warfare, and maritime petrol. Among these systems, sensors and electronic warfare have accounted the largest market share of 35.8% and 25.4% in 2016 respectively followed by maritime petrol and AEWC. However, sensor segment has registered as the fastest growing system with a CAGR of 4.42%.

The global airborne ISR market by purpose, has been segmented as surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence. Among these purpose segment, surveillance, reconnaissance have accounted the largest market share of 40.3% and 31.3%, in 2016 respectively, followed by intelligence. However, surveillance segment has registered as the fastest growing system with a CAGR of 4.25%.

The global airborne ISR market by region has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, North America has accounted the largest market for airborne ISR market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Major factors that have driven the airborne ISR market are growing demand of UAV, investments on ISR payloads, multi-role UAV remote sensors and others. However, factors that are hindering the market are complexity of data sets, defense budget cuts, issues associated with maritime surveillance radar and others. Despite these factors, the airborne ISR market is expected to show a good market figure, owing to introduction of stealth ISR aircraft, introduction of wireless sensors, shift towards en route command and control and other.

The major players operating in global airborne ISR market, who have adopted the strategies such as geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), UTC Aerospace Systems (US), General Dynamics (US), Raytheon (US), Thales (France), FLIR Systems Inc (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel) and Boeing (US).

