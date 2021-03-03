Allergen free food products market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2023

Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 60 market data tables and figures in 100 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on the “Allergen Free Food Products Market information from 2017 to 2023“

The North America Allergen Free Food Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023

Rising cases of allergies and sensitivity towards certain food ingredients is driving the growth of the allergen free food products at a global level. Many individuals are allergic to gluten, lactose or unable to consume high calorie products due to diabetes which has influenced the food manufacturers to produce allergen free food products. These products have become a necessity rather than option among a large group of population which is coupled with the inclination of consumers towards allergen free products owing to their health benefits.

North America is dominating Allergen Free Food Products Market and is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023. The U.S. is a major contributor to the growth of the allergen free food products market. According to the American Diabetes Association, 9.4% of the U.S. population are diabetic patient which is boosting the growth of allergen free food products market in this region. Moreover, the U.S. holds about 25% of the global lactose intolerants which makes it a major market for lactose free products. Growing health conscious population is another factor supporting the growth of allergen free food products in this region. All these factors will lead to the growth of North America market at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Findings:

The U.S. is the major contributor in the growth of lactose-free food products

Key players are highly focusing on product innovations and new product developments

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major allergen free food products players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Danone SA (France)

General Mills (U.S.)

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (U.S.)

Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

The Global Allergen Free Food Products Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel, and Region.

On the basis of Type, allergen free food products is segmented into gluten-free, lactose-free, diabetes food, and others. Among all, lactose-free segment is dominating the market followed by gluten-free segment. However, increasing cases of diabetes among the population is driving the growth of diabetes food products market over the forecast period.

Based on the Packaging Material, allergen free food products market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal, paper, and others. Among all, paper and plastic segment are witnessed to be the fastest growing segments.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, allergen free food products market is segmented into store based and non-store based distribution channel. Among them, store based distribution channel is dominating the market. Availability of a wide range of products followed by convenience of finding all products under one roof is driving the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Allergen Free Food Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Growing cases of diabetes and lactose intolerance among the U.S. population is majorly driving the growth of allergen free food products market in this region. In Europe, Germany, France and Belgium are the major contributors of allergen free food products market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among the population in the developing countries is driving the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, continuous innovation by the key players is likely to boost the market in the rest of the world.

