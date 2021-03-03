Articulated Bus Market CAGR will grow at 5.25% with Market Size US$ 2235.81 million till 2028
Global Articulated Bus market size will reach 3367.08 million US$ by 2025, from 2235.81 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Articulated Bus.
An articulated bus (either a motor bus or trolleybus) is an articulated vehicle used in public transportation. It is usually a single-deck design, and comprises two rigid sections linked by a pivoting joint (articulation) enclosed by protective folding bellows on the in- and outside the vehicle (usually of gray or black colour) and a cover plate on the inside of the vehicle. This arrangement allows a longer legal overall length than single-decker rigid-bodied buses, and hence a higher passenger capacity, while still allowing the bus to maneuver adequately on the roads of its
By Product Type
- Single-decker Articulated Bus
- Double-decker Articulated Bus
By Application
- City Traffic
- Town Traffic
By Country
North America-United States, Canada, Mexico
Asia-Pacific-China, India, Australia
By Regions
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe-Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe
Central and South America-Brazil, Colombia, Rest of Central and South America
Middle East and Africa
Key Manufacturers Covered:
- Volvo
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)
- Yutong
- MAN Truck and Bus
- New Flyer
- Solaris Bus and Coach
- Scania
- Ashok Leyland
- Otokar
- BYD
- Others
Study Objectives:
- To analyze and research the global Articulated Bus status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Articulated Bus manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
