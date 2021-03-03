Brain Monitoring Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Brain Monitoring Market – Overview

The healthcare sector has been undergoing a lot of changes lately. The inculcation of technology into healthcare has completely revolutionized the way people perceive medical services. Furthermore, this development has also provided a scope of advancement for the smaller markets out there. Brain monitoring market is one of the best examples of this fact. Lately the demand for this procedure has risen which is why Market Research an organization that specializes in offering research reports decided to provide a research report on ‘Brain Monitoring Market’. According to it, this market will experience significant growth in the forthcoming forecast period of 2017-2022.

Brain monitoring is the method of assessing and reporting various brain functions. Several EEG devices are employed for this procedure. Recently The National Institute of Mental Health reported that 1 in every 4 adults happens to be suffering from a brain disorder. It further stated that 6% of that population experiences severe brain damage due to brain related disorders. Such alarming figures prove that this procedure is indeed the need of the hour.

People of the modern are knowledgeable which is why they take their mental health very seriously. Owing to this it is being said that the global brain monitoring market will experience tremendous progression during the forecast period. The CAGR and revenue return numerals look promising and further support this speculation.

Higher number of depressed people across the globe happens to be major growth contributor for this market. Apart from that additional factors like increasing instances of brain disorders, technological developments and neurological disorders happen to further propel the market towards expansion.

Market Segmentation

The research report by Market Research Future titled ‘Brain monitoring Market’ offers an in-depth segmental analysis of the market. Here are some of the snippets of this section of the report.

By procedures – Non-invasive and invasive.

By devices – Transcranial Doppler, intracranial pressure monitor, electroencephalograph (EEG) and cerebral oximeters. Out of these EEG segment holds the largest share of the market. The reason behind its lead is its extensive usage for various purposes. It is utilized for detecting various disorders like epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathy and brain death.

By end-users –Hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

By modality – Fixed EEG devices and portable EEG devices.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis

Brain monitoring market has been effective in establishing itself as a leader on the global map. It has very effectively spread its business across various verticals of the world. Some of the main regions wherein its prominence can be observed are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Amongst the above-mentioned regions, North America totaled for the largest market share holder in terms of areas. The main reason for its edge over the others is the presence of countries like US and Canada. The progression in this area is driven by growing instances of sleep disorders and several neurodegenerative diseases in this area.

Industry News

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., recently announced that it has been recognized as “Most Innovative Medical Device Company”. This accomplishment has boosted the company’s morale and furthermore it has also brought about several positive results for the market.

Market Players & Key Strategies

The global brain monitoring market comprises of high intuitive and passionate stakeholders. But very few have been able to make a mark in this industry. Some of the major names that have been successful in doing so are Siemens Healthineers, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Natus Medical Inc., Electrical Geodesics Incorporated and CAS Medical Systems.

These players have a proactive approach towards their work and they keep making constant efforts to augment their products or services. Additionally, they also employ certain growth strategies like investment in research & development activities, acquisition of smaller firms and joint ventures with other organizations of the same stature.

