Continuous Friction Tester Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

The growing concern over the adequacy of available friction between runway surface and airplane tires under certain conditions such as snow, water, and sludge on the runway is generating the huge demand for continuous friction testers. Moreover, problems associated with the take-off of jet planes from water or snow covered runway is creating potential growth opportunities for continuous friction tester market. The use of continuous friction tester helps in overcoming the problems such as airframe damage and engine ingestion, and therefore, due to this factor, the adoption of continuous friction tester is increasing swiftly at airports.

The continuous evolution in construction industry along with the rapid growth in urbanization rates is having the positive impact on the growth of continuous friction tester market. Moreover, the increasing airport infrastructure development and rapid growth in continuous friction tester to evaluate the road surfaces in accordance with the standards is further fuelling the growth of continuous friction tester market. Moreover, the increasing demand for continuous friction tester to determine the behavior of pavements in combination with other materials is the key factor driving the growth of continuous friction tester market.

Continuous Friction Tester Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The growing demand for quality measurement of highways and airport runways and increasing adoption of continuous friction tester to determine the structural performance under lethal environmental conditions are the primary factors driving the growth of continuous friction tester market. Moreover, the continuous innovation in the testing equipment coupled with the increasing demand for advanced equipment for improving productivity and efficiency is also boosting the growth of continuous friction tester market.

Apart from this, the growing construction industry and rising focus of government of various developed and developing economies towards the betterment of airport infrastructure are the factors which are creating potential growth opportunities for continuous friction tester market. Moreover, the boom in smart city projects and smart infrastructure development is creating the need for advanced continuous friction testers, and thus, fuelling the growth of continuous friction testers market.

Challenges

Less adoption of advanced continuous friction testers in various under developed economies is the major challenge for growth of continuous friction tester market. Also, the less development in airport infrastructure of various countries in Africa and Latin America is the major factor which hampers the growth of continuous friction tester market.

Continuous Friction Tester Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Continuous Friction Tester Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Instruments

Kits & Accessories

Segmentation of Continuous Friction Tester Market on the Basis of Testing Type:

Asphalt Content

Soil Density

Falling Weight

Others

Segmentation of Continuous Friction Tester Market on the Basis of Operating Areas:

Racing Circuits

Airports

Accident Investigation

Helidecks

Others

Continuous Friction Tester Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global continuous friction tester market are SARSYS-ASFT AB, Moventor Ltd., Neubert Aero Corp., Controls Group, Stanley, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Cooper Technology, and PaveTesting Limited.

Continuous Friction Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the significant market share in terms of revenue in the continuous friction tester market, due to the increasing demand for advanced testing technologies and presence of key continuous friction tester providers in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness high growth rates during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing demand for continuous friction tester due to the rapid development in the airport infrastructure. Furthermore, the rapid increase in smart city projects and smart infrastructure development in countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India is supporting the high adoption of continuous friction tester. Moreover, the continuous friction tester markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America witness moderate growth, due to the continuous innovation in the testing equipment and continuous growth in construction industries of various countries in the region.