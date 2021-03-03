Contract Catering -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Contract Catering Industry

Description

The term foodservice refers to the preparation and serving of food away from home and encompasses a broad assortment of service options. The foodservice industry consists of two broad categories: Self operated and Contract catering. Contract catering businesses provides institutions, schools, hospitals and other businesses with meal programs designed to meet specific needs. It mainly operates in the outsourcing structure by a firm or a collective organization of their restaurant services by a specialized company on a contractual base.

Based on amount of financial risks that contract catering company bears and potential compensation, profit or loss that it receives, the contract catering foodservice contracts usually fall in one of the three types of contracts: Fee-based/Cost Plus, Profit & Loss, and Fixed Price. The overall market is segmented into five major end markets namely; business and industry, healthcare and senior, education, sports and leisure, and defense, offshore and remote.

The global contract catering market is likely to grow significantly in the coming years driven by increasing demand for customized food, rising global middle class population and growing use of technology. However, certain factors including increasing food safety issues, stringent government standards and increased competition are likely to pose threat to growth of the respective market.

The report “Global Contract Catering Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions along with the global market.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Foodservice Overview

1.2 Contract Catering Overview

2. Foodservice Market

2.1 Global Foodservice Market by Value

2.2 Global Foodservice Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Foodservice Market by Category

2.4 Global Foodservice Market by Country

2.5 Global Foodservice Market by End Users

3. Global Contract Catering Market

3.1 Global Contract Catering Market by Value

3.2 Global Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Contract Catering Market by Region

3.4 Global Contract Catering Market by End Users

3.4.1 Global Business & Industry (BI) Contract Catering Segment Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Healthcare (HC) Contract Catering Segment Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Education (ED) Contract Catering Segment Forecast by Value

4. Regional Contract Catering Market

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contract Catering Market by End Users

4.1.3 Japan Contract Catering Market by Value

4.1.4 Japan Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 China Contract Catering Market by Value

4.1.6 China Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 North America Contract Catering Market by End Users

4.2.3 The U.S. Contract Catering Market by Value

4.2.4 The U.S. Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.2.5 Canada Contract Catering Market by Value

4.2.6 Canada Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 Europe Contract Catering Market by End Users

4.3.3 France Contract Catering Market by Value

4.3.4 France Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 The UK Contract Catering Market by Value

4.3.6 The UK Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

4.3.7 Italy Contract Catering Market by Value

4.3.8 Italy Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global GDP Per Capita

5.1.2 Rising Middle Class Population

5.1.3 Increasing Ageing Population

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Healthcare

5.1.5 Increasing Prison Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Outsourcing Trend in Developed Countries

5.2.2 Low Penetration Rates

5.2.3 Changing Demographics

5.2.4 Increased Customer Focus on Well-being

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Unemployment

5.3.2 Raw Material Price Inflation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Foodservice Market

6.1.1 Market Share by Company

6.2 Contract Catering Market

6.2.1 Market Cap Comparison

6.2.2 Revenue Growth Comparison

6.2.3 Geographical Exposure by Company

6.2.4 Global Market by Company

6.2.5 North America Market by Company

6.2.6 Europe Market by Company

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Compass

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Sodexo

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Aramark

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Elior

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Global Foodservice Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Foodservice Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Foodservice Market by Category (2015)

Global Foodservice Market by Country (2015)

Global Foodservice Market by End Users (2015)

Global Contract Catering Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Contract Catering Market by Region (2015)

Global Contract Catering Market by End Users (2015)

Global Business & Industry (BI) Contract Catering Segment Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global Healthcare (HC) Contract Catering Segment Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

Global Education (ED) Contract Catering Segment Forecast by Value (2015-2020)

