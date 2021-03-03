Cyber Security Insurances Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cyber Security Insurances Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Security Insurances Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cyber Security Insurances Market: Overview

Cyber security insurances market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global cyber security insurances market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Global Cyber Security Insurances Market: Scope Of The Report

The global market for cyber security insurance is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into risk management, integrity, forefront portfolio, third party liability and others. On the basis of enterprise size, the global cyber security insurance market is bisected into small & medium enterprises and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking and financial services, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the cyber security insurances market during the forecast period.

Global Cyber Security Insurances Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Global Cyber Security Insurances Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global cyber security insurances market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The global cyber security insurance market includes key players such as XL Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, AON PLC, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Munich Re Group, Chubb, HSB, BCS financial corporation, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Markel Corp, Traveler’s group, Hiscox, Beazely Insurance group and others.

The Cyber Security Insurance Market Has Been Segmented As Below:

Market Segmentation: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market

By Service Type

• Risk management

• Integrity

• Forefront Portfolio

• Third Party liability

• Others

By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financials

• Telecom and IT

• Government

• Healthcare

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Travel and hospitality

• Others

In Addition, The Report Provides Analysis Of The Cyber Security Insurance Market With Respect To The Following Geographic Segments:

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

• Germany

o U.K

o Itlay

o Spain

o Sweden

o Austria

o Belgium

o France

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o GCC

o South Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

o Rest of Latin Ameri

Key Stakeholders

Cyber Security Insurances Manufacturers

Cyber Security Insurances Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cyber Security Insurances Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Preface

1.1. Report Scope

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

1.4. Global Market – Macro Economic Factors Overview Executive Summary : Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Cyber Crime Cost in top 10 countries in US$ Bn

3.3. Average total organisation cost data breach (measured in millions US$)

3.4. Global Internet Penetration

3.5. Global Insurance Market

3.5.1. Life Insurance

3.5.2. Non-Life Insurance

3.5.2.1. P & C insurance (Property and causality)

3.5.2.2. Personal line Insurance

3.5.2.3. Business Insurance

3.5.2.4. Others (Fire, travel, Marin)

3.5.2.5. Commercial Insurance

3.5.2.6. Reinsurance

3.5.2.7. Others

3.6. Competitive Scenario

3.7. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

3.7.1.1. Drivers

3.7.1.2. Restraints

3.7.1.3. Opportunities

3.8. Key Trend Analysis

3.9. Market Outlook Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Service Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Comparison of Cloud and On-premise deployment

4.3. Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Service Type, 2016 – 2026

4.3.1. Risk management

4.3.2. Integrity

4.3.3. Forefront Portfolio

4.3.4. Third Party liability

4.3.5. Others Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2. Large Enterprises Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry Vertical

6.1. Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

6.1.1. Banking, Financials

6.1.2. Telecom and IT

6.1.3. Government

6.1.4. Healthcare

6.1.5. Education

6.1.6. Manufacturing

6.1.7. Travel and hospitality

6.1.8. Others

….

Competition Analysis

13.1. Market share analysis by key players

13.2. Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Business Overview, Financials Overview, Strategy Overview)

13.2.1. American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

13.2.2. Chubb Limited

13.2.3. Hiscox Ltd.

13.2.4. HSBC Holdings plc

13.2.5. Travelers Companies, Inc.

13.2.6. Beazley plc.

13.2.7. AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.

13.2.8. BCS Insurance

13.2.9. CNA Financial Corporation

13.2.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Continued….

