FACE RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH TRENDS & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2025
The key players covered in this study
3M
NEC Corporation
Aware Inc.
Safran Group
Animetrics, Inc.
Daon Inc.
Ayonix Corp.
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Keylemon Inc.
Nviso SA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D Facial Recognition
3D Facial Recognition
Thermal Facial Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Emotion Recognition
Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Face Recognition Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Face Recognition Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Face Recognition Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 2D Facial Recognition
1.4.3 3D Facial Recognition
1.4.4 Thermal Facial Recognition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Face Recognition Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Emotion Recognition
1.5.3 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Face Recognition Technology Market Size
2.2 Face Recognition Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Face Recognition Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Face Recognition Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Face Recognition Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Face Recognition Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Face Recognition Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Face Recognition Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Face Recognition Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Face Recognition Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Face Recognition Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.1.4 3M Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 NEC Corporation
12.2.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.2.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Aware Inc.
12.3.1 Aware Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Aware Inc. Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Aware Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Safran Group
12.4.1 Safran Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Safran Group Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Safran Group Recent Development
12.5 Animetrics, Inc.
12.5.1 Animetrics, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Animetrics, Inc. Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Animetrics, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Daon Inc.
12.6.1 Daon Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Daon Inc. Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Daon Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Ayonix Corp.
12.7.1 Ayonix Corp. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Ayonix Corp. Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ayonix Corp. Recent Development
12.8 Cognitec Systems GmbH
12.8.1 Cognitec Systems GmbH Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Cognitec Systems GmbH Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH Recent Development
12.9 Keylemon Inc.
12.9.1 Keylemon Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Face Recognition Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Keylemon Inc. Revenue in Face Recognition Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Keylemon Inc. Recent Development
Continued…..
