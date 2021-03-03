Global Cancer Therapies Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025
Global Cancer Therapies Industry
This report focuses on the global Cancer Therapies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Therapies development in United States, Europe and China.
Cancer therapy describes the treatment of cancer in a patient, often with surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy. Targeted therapies are also available for some cancer types. A cancer patient might receive many different types of therapy, including those aimed at relieving the symptoms of cancer, such as pain.
North America dominates the global cancer therapy market, owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region because of a sedentary lifestyle, along with launch and growing adoption of novel cancer therapy in the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as high prevalence of cancer, growing awareness regarding cure and treatment of cancer, and increasing collaboration between public and private sectors to provide novel cancer therapy in the region.
In 2017, the global Cancer Therapies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bayer AG
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co. Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Immunological and Vaccine Approaches
Antiproliferative Approaches
Photodynamic Therapy
Gene Therapy Approaches
Cell Cycle and Apoptosis Approaches
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Use
Clinic Use
Household
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cancer Therapies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cancer Therapies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cancer Therapies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Immunological and Vaccine Approaches
1.4.3 Antiproliferative Approaches
1.4.4 Photodynamic Therapy
1.4.5 Gene Therapy Approaches
1.4.6 Cell Cycle and Apoptosis Approaches
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cancer Therapies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital Use
1.5.3 Clinic Use
1.5.4 Household
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cancer Therapies Market Size
2.2 Cancer Therapies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cancer Therapies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cancer Therapies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cancer Therapies Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cancer Therapies Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cancer Therapies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cancer Therapies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cancer Therapies Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cancer Therapies Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cancer Therapies Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amgen
12.1.1 Amgen Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.1.4 Amgen Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amgen Recent Development
12.2 AstraZeneca
12.2.1 AstraZeneca Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.2.4 AstraZeneca Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development
12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb
12.3.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.3.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development
12.4 Bayer AG
12.4.1 Bayer AG Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.4.4 Bayer AG Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Bayer AG Recent Development
12.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
12.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Development
12.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
12.6.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.6.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Recent Development
12.7 Johnson & Johnson
12.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.7.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
12.8.1 Merck & Co. Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.8.4 Merck & Co. Inc. Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Merck & Co. Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Novartis AG
12.9.1 Novartis AG Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.9.4 Novartis AG Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Novartis AG Recent Development
12.10 Pfizer Inc.
12.10.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cancer Therapies Introduction
12.10.4 Pfizer Inc. Revenue in Cancer Therapies Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development
Continued…..
