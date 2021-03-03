Deferasirox is an oral iron chelator. Its main use is to reduce chronic iron overload in patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for conditions such as beta- thalassemia and other chronic anemias.

The half-life of deferasirox is between 8 and 16 hours allowing once a day dosing. Two molecules of deferasirox are capable of binding to 1 atom of iron which is subsequently eliminated by fecal excretion. Its low molecular weight and high lipophilicity allows the drug to be taken orally unlike deferoxamine which has to be administered by IV route (intravenous infusion). Together with deferiprone, deferasirox seems to be capable of removing iron from cells (cardiac myocytes and hepatocytes) as well as removing iron from the blood. Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service.

The worldwide market for Deferasirox is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2990 million US$ in 2024, from 2270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

