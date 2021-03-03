Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Fine Arts Logistics refers to solutions of transportation, packaging, import clearance and storage for Fine Arts collections. It ensures the artwork to be carefully handled during transportation in terms of suitable temperature, humidity and security. It is adopted by art galleries, museums and other art collections.

Scope of the Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Report

This report studies the Fine Arts Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fine Arts Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Fine Arts Logistics are mainly classified into the following types: Transportation, Packaging, Storage, etc. Transportation and Storage are the most widely used type which takes up about 80.7 % of the total in 2017 in Global market size.

Fine Arts Logistics have wide range of applications, such as Art Dealers and Galleries, Auction Houses, Museum and Art Fair, etc. And Art Dealers and Galleries was the most widely used area which took up about 46.7% of the global market in 2017.

The global Fine Arts Logistics market is valued at 2860 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3550 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fine Arts Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by Manufacturers

Agility

DHL

DB Schenker

Iron Mountain (Crozier)

Crown

MTAB

Freight Systems

Aetna

Fine Art Logistics

Atelier 4

Grace

Helu-Trans

U.S.Art

Yamato

Katolec

Mithals

Sinotrans

Deppon

Globaliner

Michelle

Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by Type

Transportation

Packaging

Storage

Other

Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Art Dealers and Galleries

Auction Houses

Museum and Art Fair

Other

