Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Fine Arts Logistics refers to solutions of transportation, packaging, import clearance and storage for Fine Arts collections. It ensures the artwork to be carefully handled during transportation in terms of suitable temperature, humidity and security. It is adopted by art galleries, museums and other art collections.
Scope of the Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Report
This report studies the Fine Arts Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fine Arts Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.
Fine Arts Logistics are mainly classified into the following types: Transportation, Packaging, Storage, etc. Transportation and Storage are the most widely used type which takes up about 80.7 % of the total in 2017 in Global market size.
Fine Arts Logistics have wide range of applications, such as Art Dealers and Galleries, Auction Houses, Museum and Art Fair, etc. And Art Dealers and Galleries was the most widely used area which took up about 46.7% of the global market in 2017.
The global Fine Arts Logistics market is valued at 2860 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3550 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fine Arts Logistics.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by Manufacturers
Agility
DHL
DB Schenker
Iron Mountain (Crozier)
Crown
MTAB
Freight Systems
Aetna
Fine Art Logistics
Atelier 4
Grace
Helu-Trans
U.S.Art
Yamato
Katolec
Mithals
Sinotrans
Deppon
Globaliner
Michelle
Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by Type
Transportation
Packaging
Storage
Other
Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Art Dealers and Galleries
Auction Houses
Museum and Art Fair
Other
Some of the Points cover in Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Fine Arts Logistics Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Fine Arts Logistics Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Fine Arts Logistics Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Fine Arts Logistics Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Fine Arts Logistics Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Fine Arts Logistics Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Fine Arts Logistics Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
