Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market : Effective Marketing Strategies And Growing Awareness To Facilitate Market Growth To 2025

This report on the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume estimates (in US$ Mn and Million Units), across different geographies.

There is a growing push around the globe toward technology-enabled financial inclusion of the masses at the bottom of the pyramid and of small businesses. Mobile-enabled technology is seen to be a catalyst to achieve this goal, as mobility leads to faster deployment and improved quality of services. Moreover, mobility-based solutions are cost effective and offer ease of use. Mobility has led to the emergence of new business models in the payment space, driving innovation in the way financial transactions happen. A key aspect for the success of emerging models is the convergence of the diverse needs of merchants, customers, telecom operators, banks, and device vendors.

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Segmentation

The mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market has been segmented on the basis of solution type, technology, end-use, and geographically. Based on Solution type, the market has been further classified into integrated card reader solutions and card reader accessories. Card reader accessories include dongles and sleeves. By technology, the market is further classified into hybrid technology solutions, EMV chip and pin, magnetic-stripe, chip and sign, near field communication (NFC) and biometrics.

End-use segments considered under the scope of the study include restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse/distribution, entertainment, transportation, government, and consumer utility services. Transportation includes public transport and rental cars and intercity buses. The study provides volume and revenue base data for all the segments across the geographies considered in the study.

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the report classifies the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report also includes key market indicator in the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market. Porter five forces analysis is also included in the report. Value chain Analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix for all regions covered in the scope of our research. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Dongles

Sleeves

By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Public Transport

Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

