Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2019-2025
Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage refers to a kind of thermal energy storage method, which is widely used in the CSP system.
Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2171030
Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is in its infancy in terms of deployment compared to the other renewable power generation technologies, with 995 MW of CSP installed worldwide in 2016
The current CSP market is dominated by parabolic trough around 82.61% of installed capacity in 2016, and will increase to 2505 MW in 2022.
The cost of the CSP systems construction will decrease from 3.50 USD/W in 2016 to 2.53 USD/W in 2022, which will depend on the rate of growth in CSP deployment.
The Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market was valued at 3220 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 18600 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP).
This report presents the worldwide Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BrightSource Energy
Abengoa
Areva
Acciona
ESolar
SolarReserve
Wilson Solarpower
Novatec
Shams Power
ACWA
SUPCON
Thai Solar Energy
Sunhome
Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Breakdown Data by Type
Parabolic Trough Systems
Power Tower Systems
Dish/Engine Systems
Others
Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Breakdown Data by Application
Generate Electricity
Industrial Heating
Other
Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2171030
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MW). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/