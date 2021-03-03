Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rotating Equipment Repair development in United States, Europe and China.

Rotating equipment form a critical part of industrial plant set-ups, especially in process industries, and their continuing and reliable functioning is vital for the overall plant operation. Rotating equipment are used in physically demanding applications and face continuous wear and tear during operations.

In 2018, the global Rotating Equipment Repair market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Flowserve

General Electric

Siemens

KSB

Ebara

Sulzer

John Wood Group

Torishima Pump

MAN

Stork

Hydro

Triple EEE

Amaru Giovanni

Rainbow Mechanical Solutions

De Pretto Industrie

Maintenance Partners

CFATEC

TS&S

Basis Plant Services

MEOS

S.T. Cotter Turbine Services

Al-Rushaid Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pumps

Centrifugal Compressors

Agitators & Mixers

Turbines

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining

HVAC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rotating Equipment Repair status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rotating Equipment Repair development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

